High-end urban cool at industrial penthouse in Blackpitts for €1.5m

With schools finally reopening and returning to normal, one smart developer has been putting finishing touches on a school project of his own in Dublin’s city centre. It’s the jewel in a small scheme on the site of the old Scholar’s pub on the corner of Blackpitts and Donavan’s Lane in Dublin 8.

The scheme by Long Roche Developments comprised three new-build houses (each has sold for about the €700,000 mark) and four own-door apartments within the former pub, itself an old schoolhouse where Long has retained all the original features.

The stairwell.

The steel glass stairwell.

Two of the four apartments are sold; a three-bed of 135sq m went for €750,000 and a two-bed of 125sq m sold for €715,000. Now number 1 is launching: a three-bedroom, 250sq m/ 2,691sq ft warehouse-style duplex; it really is top of its class.

It’s a term bandied about a lot but few industrial-style units in Dublin actually deliver that authentic combination of bare brick, steel windows and ceilings that reach 7.5m high.

The property is accessed via a steel glass stairwell which offers great scope to hang bold and interesting artwork on either side of the stairs and, in its current presentation, the floor area is home to a motorbike.

The open-plan living room is at first-floor level and lives up to the drama of its photography. Framed by Tudor arch windows, the eye is drawn upward to the arched oak beams spanning the width of the space. The walls are all exposed buff brick, set out in an English garden wall bond. These are original features that cannot be as effectively replicated, the bricks’ patina adding to the personality of the property and they will need very little by way of additional adornment.

The open-plan living room.

Second sitting area with open fire.

A set of stairs leads up to the D1-designed kitchen.

Set out in zones, the main living space is occupied by a huge sofa, part of a scheme staged by The Interiors Project. Hidden to the left of the stairs is a second sitting area set around an open fire, that could work as is, or be converted to a more practical gas or stove option. Underfoot is a wide-plank laminate floor that is probably the one disappointing aspect to the finish. This is a space crying out for a reclaimed timber floor underfoot.

A set of stairs leads up to the D1-designed kitchen. It’s another vast space where Emmet Long has deliberately kept the number of units to a minimum. This is a smart move because the feeling of space at this level is impressive despite low-lying cross beams above the dining area.

Kitchen and dining area.

Bedroom.

From here there is direct access to one of two terraces that are part of the property. This one is relatively small, only about 8sq m in size, but the crow’s nest vantage point allows sunset views to the west.

The property’s three bedrooms, all doubles, are located at the living room level. Two have en suite shower rooms, one of which is accessed via a secret sliding mirrored door, part of the wardrobe. This room, and its partner across the hall, has paired, square-headed window openings that provide lots of privacy. The third bedroom features a wall of glass overlooking the terrace. This would also make a fine home office.

The roof terrace.

The roof terrace is also sizeable. Extending to about 76sq m and laid out with artificial grass, it gets both west and eastern sun. Some strategic planting will help dim down audible traffic hum from busy Clanbrassil Street nearby.

The property is seeking €1.5 million through selling agent Lisney. It’s certainly an outlier price for Dublin 8 but still the offering is pretty unique. The only recent comparable property is the Warehouse, one street over, a smart development that inspired Long. It features a lift service to its upper levels, something the units at St Kevin’s Place do not currently have.