Hang out on the harbour in Slade for €230k

If your househunting checklist runs to stunning sunsets and sea views then this two-bed cottage overlooking the harbour in Slade, on the south-east tip of the Hook Peninsula might be just the place.

The property, which is over 200 years old, provides a window out to the daily activities of the working harbour where you can place an order for the catch of the day, usually crab or lobster, from the fishermen who have carried out their business here for generations. A castle that dates back to the late 1400s is the other feature of this hamlet.

Inside the property has retained much of its period charm. It opens directly into the living room with a wood-burning stove set into the chimney.

Its rough plastered walls may have been lime rendered but have since been painted a soft white while the timber beams in the roof look like they could have been salvaged from an old shipwreck. There’s a window seat built into one of the property’s two bow windows and from here the stairs lead up to the two bedrooms.

The living room is dual aspect and an old cottage door made of timber uprights opens into the decent sized eat-in kitchen with its round table filling the curve of its bow window.

Living room with wood -burning stove

Decent sized eat-in kitchen with its round table filling the curve of its bow window.

The dresser, which is filled with crockery, has been in situ for decades since it was bought from the previous owners and really looks at home here. These two rooms have a terracotta-coloured porcelain tile underfoot. The bathroom is downstairs, to the rear of the kitchen.

The property has undergone some cosmetic procedures. The bow windows in these rooms, for example, are not original, but frame the vistas in a beguiling way because of the vertical panels installed by the current owners. On a clear day the views look out beyond the harbour to Kilmore Quay and the Saltee Islands.

Upstairs the two bedrooms are both dual aspect. In the larger room, the one with olive-coloured wainscoting, there are original timber floorboards underfoot. In each the windows are set low, cottage style. If you don’t draw the curtains the hypnotic pulsing light of Hook Head lighthouse will help lull to you sleep at night.

There is a good-sized yard to the back of the house paved in slabs of Liscannor.

The nearest place to buy a pint of milk is Miskella’s, about 3km away, as is Loftus Hall and its beautiful walled garden, while the Templar’s Inn in the village of Fethard-on-Sea offers a bus service home after a few pints. Dunbrody House is about 8km away.

There are numerous sandy beaches nearby including Booley Bay and Dollar Bay, as well as a seaweed strewn shore across the road.

The property has an E2 Ber-rating, measures 75sq m/807sq ft, and is seeking €230,000 through agent Sherry Fitzgerald Haythornthwaite.