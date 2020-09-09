Handsome villa oasis in Kimmage seeks €630,000

Number 297 Lower Kimmage Road is a handsome house set well back from a busy route. The villa-style house has a limestone cobblelock front and a redbrick façade with buff brick detailing, granite lintels and front steps where the original encaustic tiles have been worn by wear.

Inside is a handsomely proportioned, semi-detached home where the ceiling heights are 3.3m in the hall and front room. Both of these have fine features such as original timber floors, patinated to a golden amber shade, discreet coving and ceiling roses.

297 Lower Kimmage Road: lots of light, space and charm

From the living room, traffic noise outside is dimmed to a barely discernible level thanks to uPVC double glazing, a feature of the sash windows throughout. The bay in the front room has opaque glass panels on its lower sashes, which adds a great sense of privacy inside but doesn’t block any of its southeast facing light.

Stylish kitchen

Steps lead down to the first of the three double bedrooms. With a standard ceiling height, it overlooks the garden.

The eat-in kitchen features brand new units, painted a deep green grey, and quartz countertops, creating a crisp, clean effect. The fridge has been cleverly installed into the original chimneybreast so that it sits flush with the rest of the design, adding a lovely balance to the room. There is built-in bench seating, long enough to accommodate a clatter of kids, at the dining table.

Eucalyptus borders

The garden has pedestrian side access as well as access from the kitchen’s back door. It is sizeable, extending to 26m/85ft long. Although northwest facing, it gets both morning and evening light, and a mature eucalyptus borders the lawned space. The main bedroom extends the width of the house but overlooks the garden to the rear, and so is blissfully quiet. The second double upstairs is on the return where the property’s only bathroom is located. Much of the house has been smartly staged for sale by Kildare-based Number 10 Design.

Bought for €370,000 in February 2013 by its current owner, according to the property price register, the house now has lots of light, space and charm. It has off-street parking for two cars, measures 110sq m/1184sq ft, and is now seeking €630,000 through agent Lisney.

A few doors down on the same side of the street, number 295, a similarly laidout house, but not as well-presented for sale, of 103sq m/1110sq ft, with a 45ft rear garden, is seeking €475,000 through agent DNG.