Handsome Victorian on Sydney Avenue for €1.2m

Number 5 Sydney Avenue sits in a particularly handsome terrace of four villa-style early Victorian houses on this popular Blackrock road. It’s double fronted with a tall flight of granite steps running up to its fanlight-topped front door, and with an appealing symmetry in the two tall sash windows with inset detail on either side of the front door upstairs and two more modest windows downstairs.

The railinged front garden has been landscaped for low maintenance but still features attractive planting including a magnolia just coming into bloom.

Inside, the surprise is that the hall level is just one room deep: to the right is a livingroom with windows to the front and back, while to the left is the dining room which has been extended across the rear to make space for the kitchen.

It has a large floor-to-ceiling window looking out over the back garden and is fitted with maple units. The four bedrooms – all doubles, one with en suite – as well as the utility room and family bathroom are downstairs. In all there is 138sq m (1,485sq ft) of space.

The owner bought about 10 years ago, refurbishing throughout – its retained period features include sash windows with shutters, attractive chimney pieces, polished floorboards and plaster ceiling roses – and reorganising the space. It has been a rental for some years although it has the feel and style of a well-cared for property.

The back garden is another surprise – longer than expected with a lawn, mature trees, a potting shed and rear pedestrian access. One of its two patios is positioned at the end of the garden to capture the sun.

There is scope to extend to the rear – without taking away too much from the garden. Parking is on-street.

5 Sydney Avenue is for sale through Sherry FitzGerald for €1.245 million.