Grotto cottage in Booterstown with added luxury for €650,000

It’s clear from the smart exterior of 6 Grotto Place – the new, grey windows and door, sparkling white paintwork and gravelled drive-in – that considerable work has been done in recent years. The two-bedroom double-fronted house is in a terrace of single storey cottages on a short cul-de-sac in Booterstown, that’s also home to St Mary’s national school.

The house last changed hands in 2012 with the new owner renovating the property as a Dublin base. However as it turned out he didn’t end up staying in the house much, or not enough to justify keeping, so is now selling. The lack of use and smart contemporary makeover means it is in walk-in condition. The extension brought the cottage to 84sq m (904sq ft).

The two bedrooms are to the front – both doubles, one small, one considerably larger with a walk-in wardrobe and bathroom en suite. Further along the hall there is another fully tiled bathroom. The new, single-storey flat roofed extension runs the width of the rear and it made room for a spacious open-plan dining, kitchen and living area.

A glazed wall with double doors opening to the south-facing garden helps make this high-ceilinged room a bright contemporary space as do the roof lights and glossy floor tiles. The high-gloss cream kitchen with island unit is on one side of the room. The stainless steel appliances, including the American-style fridge have been little used so buyers won’t have to replace them. The garden – not overlooked – is part timber deck, part under grass with some shrubs planted on the perimeter.

It’s the type of house – well located, comprehensively renovated, and fitted out in a neutral contemporary style – that will appeal to buyers at either end of the market from downsizers, especially those who sell well and are looking to stay in Blackrock, to young professionals who want an easy commute via the nearby Dart into town. The Ber is a healthy B3.

There is off-street parking for two cars to the front and the only time this road is in any way busy is during term time at school starting and closing times. Number 6 Grotto Place is for sale through DNG seeking €650,000.