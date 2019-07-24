Greystones home with lavatorial link to de Valera for €1.27m

Clon Bryn is one of the Burnaby’s mid-range houses in terms of size. And yet, once inside, it is apparent that this five-bed, treasured home has been extended cleverly and with care to create a substantial residence infused with charm and character.

The house was built at the turn of the 20th century by Patrick Joseph (PJ) Kinlen, who lived there for a time himself. PJ built much of the Burnaby estate and Kinlen Road was named after him.

Clon Bryn is next door to Edenmore, former home of politician Eamon De Valera, his wife Sinead and their children. They lived there following de Valera’s release from prison and his election as Sinn Fein president in 1917. Dev rarely lived there as much of this time was spent touring the US drumming up support for Irish independence. While Dev was away, Michael Collins would call to Sinéad to give her money to keep the family going.

The sitting room

When Dev was back in Greystones, PJ Kinlen is said to have installed him for safety in Littlehampton, a terraced house he owned on nearby Killincarrig Road. An old outside loo from Littlehampton somehow found its way to Clon Bryn and now sits in the rear garden.

Clon Bryn has been home for many years to the Gunning family – Alvin and Nuala and their three (now grown-up) children.

“It’s a perfect family home,” Alvin says, surveying the well-kept back garden on a sunny summer’s day. “It’s close to everything and very manageable. I’m going to miss it very, very much.”

The kitchen

Despite being some 120 years old, the house has been well maintained. Interior and exterior are in mint condition (including a recently re-done roof).

Entry to the spacious hallway is through the original front door, Edwardian veranda and across original tiles. Off the hall are three reception rooms, each with original features such as fireplaces and cornices. Pine and oak floors predominate.

At the back end of the hall, past a guest loo and down a few steps, comes a surprise: the kitchen balloons into a very substantial living-cum-dining room with French windows out to a beautifully maintained rear garden.

The kitchen is modest in size but is fitted out in a modern style. It has all the necessary mod-cons and, like the entire property, has been tastefully done.

The combined living/dining open-plan area is a fine space and no doubt the centre of family life.

The open-plan living/dining area

Off this room, and with a connecting door tucked away, is a separate but attached additional residence – a granny flat with its own living room/bedroom, bathroom, and separate entrance from the front driveway. The flat has underfloor heating.

Upstairs in the main house, the five original bedrooms are as one would expect in a home of this vintage – spacious, with high ceilings, and four of them certainly qualifying as doubles. The return landing has a larger-than-average hot press off it on one side and, on the other, a study room.

Off the main bedroom is a small connecting corridor to two more rooms (the space over that granny flat). They are currently used as a walk-in dressing room and en suite for the main bedroom.

The front garden is mainly gravelled but has two well-stocked beds. The rear garden, with a lovely stone retaining wall to create a patio around the house, shows a gardener’s hand. Beds feature geraniums, agapanthus, cat mind and flowering roses. Small trees, shrubs, a settle swing and seated gazebo combine to create a scene of beauty.

Clon Bryn is on the market through Sherry FitzGerald seeking €1.27million.