Gorgeous Georgian D4 apartment is a labour of love for €650k

Apartments in Georgian buildings are a rarity in Dublin, mainly due to the headaches associated with renovating within the constraints of protected structures.

Number 10 Pembroke Manor, at 66/64 Pembroke Road in Ballsbridge is a fine example of what can be achieved under the eye of good design.

The first-floor apartment was purchased by Linda Sharma 14 years ago: “When I first saw it, I immediately fell in love with it. It was so unconventional as far as apartments go. What struck me was the light and space and I felt with a bit of style and panache it could be something really special. It reminded me of apartments I had seen abroad with its lofty space (ceilings reach 12ft) and versatility.”

Hallway

Livingroom

The apartment has been beautifully decorated

Dining area

Sharma first trained as a barrister and now works in the clothing import industry: “Training in law really gives you an appreciation for detail, so I did quite a bit of research when it came to number 10.”

She joined the Georgian Society “to have the right guidance on preservation from everything to repairing the plasterwork and sash windows” and sourced antiques on her travels over the years.

While many would have opted to add a second bedroom, Sharma kept one large room, which now has a new en-suite. While it could be reconfigured to have two bedrooms, it is really one of the selling points; as the layout remains as it was when the house was constructed almost 200 years ago, so it retains its natural flow and is flooded with light thanks to its dual aspect.

Attention to detail is remarkable. In the en-suite bathroom, Sharma couldn’t source brass flush plates to match the rest of the hardware. Unfazed, she headed to a garage, spending hours searching through colour charts to find a metallic finish that would match. “The garage guy thought I was mad, but in the end I found an exact match in a Mercedes brochure to spray the plates, which is identical to the rest of the brassware.”

Kitchen

Bedroom

The walls, painted in Farrow and Ball, have different finishes that lend a contemporary feel to the 79sq m (850sq ft) apartment, and the blend of antiques and mid-century pieces is a welcome change to bland brochure-sourced furniture.

The livingroom, which Sharma describes as a “room with a hue and a view” due to its bold colour and views to the Dublin Mountains is just beautiful. The tall ceilings, period details and full-length sash windows create an elegant space within just a short stroll of the city.

While still running her business, she is now also involved in interiors projects for more properties – some her own and some for clients. “I held many evenings in the apartment over the years, from Christmas soirées for 100 people, to poetry evenings and fashion exhibits. I have had requests from people to source furniture, and give advice on interiors. It has all happened quite organically, but I really do have a passion for these sort of projects.”

It is not hard to see why Sharma is in demand. Her keen eye for colour, fabrics and mixing antiques from various styles and eras give this apartment a finish which is rarely seen in Dublin apartments. Number 10 Pembroke Manor is on the market through Hunters seeking €650,000.