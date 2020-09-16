Gorgeous garden and an old world study in Rathgar for €1.2m

While the Covid-19 restrictions have made the viewing of houses for sale a more enjoyable solo experience for would-be buyers pity the poor estate agents. Instead of opening the front door on a Saturday morning for a 45-minute open viewing they can now spend up to two-hours per property walking each prospective buyer through. The appointments need to run with military precision in order to avoid overlap as many viewers are uncomfortable with sharing the house with other buyers.

Last Saturday number 59 Brighton Road had a busy viewing schedule when the early afternoon sun brought its period features to life. There was plenty to admire from ceiling heights of over 3.4 metres, to marble and cast iron mantlepieces, cornicing, picture rails and architraving. Its reception rooms are washed in light with the east-facing room to the front enjoying morning light through the bay window.

But the fine garden and the fact the property is already move in ready is bound to attract the attention of many of the young families viewing.

Garden in 59 Brighton Road Rathgar D6

The kitchen, down a set of steps, on the hall return, has been gently modernised. It features a Victorian-style black and terracotta tiled floor that is in keeping with the original quarry tiles of the cosy sitting room cum study, which is set around a wood burning stove.

There’s a small timber conservatory off the kitchen where the owner’s prize tomato and courgette plants are flourishing in the sun-drenched space. From here you can really appreciate the breadth of the outside space, which extends about 23m and is home to a garage with vehicular rear access via a lane that is an extension of Tower Avenue.

Kitchen in 59 Brighton Road Rathgar D6

Living room in 59 Brighton Road Rathgar D6

Sitting room in 59 Brighton Road Rathgar D6

The garden is private with its side access area bordered by pretty cast-iron railing. You could extend out here without losing much of a sense of the home’s rich ambiance because the property sits on a very wide plot.

Upstairs on the return is the first of the property’s five bedrooms. It is used as a fine study with academic tomes filling its shelves and a lovely old-fashioned kneehole desk with a tooled leather top.

Bedroom in 59 Brighton Road Rathgar D6

Library in 59 Brighton Road Rathgar D6

There are three more bedrooms on the first floor, two fine doubles and a good single. The fifth-bedroom is on the first floor return, where the family bathroom is also located.

Elegantly proportioned throughout the property extends to 249sq m ( 2680sq ft) and is seeking €1.2 million through agent DNG.