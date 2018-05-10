Go large in Castleknock with new five-beds for €1m

Located in a quiet cul-de-sac just off Carpenterstown Road, a stone’s throw from the Cosgrave-built Bracken Park, is a small new scheme of five-bed, three-storey, homes.

Set on about 4.85 hectares (1.2 acres), Fottrell Hall was developed by Mariaville Properties, an associate company of Mycete Homes, whose most recent development was Wendover in Castleknock. The sold-out scheme of three- and four-bed townhouses on the corner of Castleknock Road and Beechpark Avenue launched in April 2016 with asking prices from €550,000 for the three-beds.

Using the same architects, Collins Maher Martin, to design these redbrick and render-fronted homes, these generous properties include AluClad, triple-glazed, timber windows by Carlson, painted internal doors and smart details that echo the older homes in this area. For instance, there is panelling in the hall and stairwell and plaster cornicing in the hall and reception room where there is a sizeable airtight, wood-burning insert fire.

The real heart of these homes is the large L-shaped kitchen/dining/family room overlooking the garden and accessed via double doors. The kitchen has solid wood in-frame units, by Gallagher Kitchens, and includes smart quartz countertops, D-ring handles and a €5,000 appliances package. With the kitchen situated on one side of the 8.5m wide room, the dining area sits in front of glass doors that lead out to the garden.

Hidden to the rear with glazing on two sides is the family room. Its position has been well considered and so feels sufficiently separate from the kitchen for the TV to remain audible without being overly intrusive on those in the kitchen.

There is underfloor heating throughout the ground floor and the house operates a mechanical ventilation and heat recovery system with air source heat pump, the large Siemens unit visible in the seeded garden with sandstone patio. This would benefit from being screened from view.

En-suite bathrooms

Of the five roomy double bedrooms three have windowed en-suite bathrooms, with Villeroy & Boch sanitaryware, pressurised showers and fitted shower screens.

Four of the bedrooms are situated on the first floor where there is also a family bathroom with separate bath and two-headed shower. The wardrobes are by Gallagher Furniture and include double hanging space.

The main bedroom is on the second floor. It has walk-through wardrobes and the en suite has double sinks and a large shower. There is also a decent-sized study at this level and a large plant room that could be used for additional wardrobe space. These homes have no shortage of storage.

Of the nine homes available, four have already sold through agent Flynn & Associates.

Of the remaining five, three are sizeable semi-detached units. One measuring 288sq m/3,100sq ft is €1.07 million. Of the two larger semis, both measuring 334sq m/3,600sq ft, one is €1.2 million, the other €1.23 million.

There are two detached houses for sale. These are the same size as the smaller of the two semi-detached styles. One is seeking €1.17 million. The other, a show unit, is being sold with contents included for €1.3 million. It was designed by Miriam Clarke Interiors.

The houses are about a 10-minute walk to St Vincent’s Castleknock College. Mount Sackville school is about a 20-minute walk away.