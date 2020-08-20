Go fishing to Boyne Valley hideaway for €995k

You can’t see Dunmoe House from the road. In fact former Irish Times journalist Jack Fagan had lived in this beautiful area of the Boyne Valley for years before he suddenly discovered it – on horseback. “At that stage it was one of the larger estates,” he remembers. “More than a thousand acres.” Flying across those acres with the Meath Foxhounds some 30 years ago, Fagan was smitten.

“It stood out in the valley,” he recalls. “Surrounded by mature trees. I had known there was a big house there, but you can only see it from the river. It is the most peaceful spot – lots of birds, but no noise.”

Dunmoe House, sits on 23 acres, for sale for €995,000 with Knight Frank

The retired journalist’s long and illustrious career at the Irish Times saw him specialise in aviation, travel, news and ultimately property. For decades Fagan travelled between D’Olier Street and this graceful Victorian four-bed standing on 9.3 hectares (23 acres) of woods and farmland, an hour from the city centre.

“It was a great place to bring up children, they used to play, and hide in the woodlands,” says Fagan. And then there’s the river and the riding: Dunmoe comes with the option for a mile of fishing rights currently used by Navan Anglers. “I’m not so into fishing,” Fagan says. “But there’s very good trout and salmon fishing there. And you could put a horse in tomorrow,” he adds, referring to the adjacent coach yard with loose boxes.

Entrance hall in Dunmoe House

The kitchen in Dunmoe House features a warming Aga

Sitting room in Dunmoe House

From the country kitchen with a warming Aga at its heart (and Fagan’s favourite room), new owners could look out to the horses happily housed in their stables. “I did a lot of work to the house over the years. We re-roofed about six years ago, and it has been done up on several occasions over the time.” This work includes upgrading the large billiard room on the lower ground floor, where there is also a wine cellar, laundry and a very generous study.

The ground floor level comprises a beautiful formal dining room and drawing room, both located to the front of the house, with lovely light and views. The kitchen and a bathroom are to the rear. The four large bedrooms are all upstairs, and are big enough to add en suites for more contemporary living.

Though it is a wrench to be leaving, as a former property editor Fagan understands better than anyone that families grow up and move on. Thoughts turn to some of the fine houses that he featured when the Property pages began.

Dining room in Dunmoe House

The large billiard room on the lower ground floor was upgraded a few years ago.

Dunmoe House has four large bedrooms

“I was in at the very start, when we moved to Thursday, and we brought out the first colour property supplement – it really brought the whole thing alive.” And were there favourites? He smiles, “I’d lose a lot of friends if I said…”

Dunmoe House on 23 acres is for sale through Knight Frank seeking €995,000. With his own property expertise Fagan knows the 340sq m (3,650sq ft) property’s potential too. “It’s a very good location. There are any number of schools nearby. The coach house could easily be converted to living accommodation. It might even be of interest as a small hotel or as a wedding venue.” Or for a fishing fanatic, I think. Or someone who owns some very lucky horses. An hour from Dublin this hidden haven by the Boyne will tick a lot of property buyer boxes.