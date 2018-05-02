Glenveagh sells €1m-plus luxury Blackrock homes off plans

Proby Place, to the rear of Proby Square, off Blackrock’s Carysfort Avenue, is a small development of 20 homes on the site of the former McLysaght nursery buildings. Glenveagh Properties is now selling the first phase of four- and five-bed family homes off-plans, a confident move in the €1 million-plus market.

Planning for the site was first granted in April 2006 to O’Malley Homes who planned to build 27 three-storey terraced houses, but locals objected to the original proposal and the site was acquired by Glenveagh Properties last year as part of a portfolio.

Proby Place is situated beside Proby Square, just off Carysfort Avenue

Glenveagh is building 20 large four- and five-bed semis, designed by architects McCrossan O’Rourke Manning, on the 2.1-acre site. Construction is well under way, and two of the first six houses to be built have already been reserved through agent Sherry FitzGerald.

Four properties

Of the remaining four properties currently being released, one is a four-bed, two-storey unit with 177sq m (1,910sq ft) and asking €1.05 million.

The other semis stand three storeys tall and are being sold as four- to five-bed homes, with the option to turn the fifth bedroom into a second-floor lounge. This room has a large dormer window or windows, depending on which style you opt for. Each of the five-bed properties is asking €1.35 million. Two of the three units measure 270sq m (2,915sq ft). At 274sq m (2,950sq ft), the third house is marginally bigger.

When built, all the homes in the scheme will range in size from 216sq m (2,325sq ft) to 274sq m (2,950sq ft).

The larger units are similar in design and layout to the Tuskar houses that Glenveagh completed at Marina Village in Greystones. With an asking price of €950,000, six of those seven houses have sold. In Clonee its Holsteiner Park development at Williamstown Stud, launched in May 2017, showcases more high-end family homes. Sixteen units there have sold with prices ranging between €795,000 and €950,000.

L-shape

The Blackrock development is set out in an L-shape, giving every house either east-facing or south-facing gardens. The houses have brick fronts and granite window and door surrounds. The timber-built constructions have Rationel timber double-glazed windows externally clad in aluminium, ceiling heights of 10ft at hall level and painted Shaker-style internal doors.

In the kitchens the painted, in-frame units come with a full suite of Siemens appliances including a large fridge, larder freezer, and wine fridge and will have quartz stone counter tops, a design by Nolan’s Kitchens that is similar to that featured in the show house at Marina Village in Greystones.

In the larger five-bed units two of the bedrooms have roomy shower ensuites and adjoining windowed dressing-rooms.