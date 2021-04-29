Get into that garden in The Liberties for €495k

In the heart of The Liberties, number 2 Meath Terrace, off Meath Place, is a home in walk-in condition with a huge bonus for this part the city, a decent-sized rear garden.

It was this feature that drew its owners to it when they bought in September 2016, paying €358,000 at the time according to the property price register. They had been looking within the canals from Phibsboro to Harold’s Cross but what had put them off a lot of properties was the limited outside space.

Friend Rob Heavey of Mossdale Construction cast an expert eye over several prospects but warned them off a few. Not so this two up, two down. It was, in Goldilocks parlance, just right, although it needed an insulation upgrade.

Heavey took up the flooring, revealing just earth below as is often the case in this style of property, and laid damp proofing and poured concrete floors. He also insulated the interior of the front and back walls. This marginally reduced the size of the front sitting room but thanks to ceiling heights of 2.7m it is barely discernible. The real plus is the efficient C2 Ber rating that has been achieved. That and the fact that the sitting room is separate to the large eat-in kitchen to the rear.

Here the teal blue under counter units have been set in a c-shape with the oven set into the old chimney breast where its extractor is concealed behind the masonry. This area is picked out in gold Hammerite paint. The countertops are marble-printed quartz and include a breakfast bar.

The reclaimed convent parquet flooring here and in the hall was a housewarming gift from another friend, and has been expertly laid by RH Woodflooring.

The family bathroom, tiled a marshmallow pink with anthracite hardware, is also at this level.

Upstairs there are two double bedrooms. The larger is to the front, it houses the kids’ bunk beds and does double duty as a home office while the second is to the back and has a door opening out to an area that could be used as a terrace, subject to planning permission.

Now extending to 72sq m /775sq ft, the property is seeking €495,000 through Quillsen.