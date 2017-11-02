Galway four-bed with a startlingly contemporary design for €895K

What was once, and for many years, a simple two-up-two-down terrace house in Galway city became a light-filled, architectural triumph when the vendors knocked it down and had architect David Heffernan design the family home of their dreams.

Unassuming to the front, it has a startlingly contemporary, glass-dominated rear with views of Lough Atalia from all of its living spaces.

Vendors Breda and Mike bought the original house 20 years ago but waited until 2008 to go for break and rebuild. “We knocked it down,” Breda explains, “told David Heffernan we wanted a light-filled house to counteract Galway’s grey, plus space for the children, and gave him carte blanche.

“This house is vividly warm when you walk into it and bright. The children are grown now and I don’t want to have to clean a house this big anymore. I want someone else to love it.”

The end result is a good-sized 225sq m (2,420sq ft) split-level, contemporary home with four bedrooms (two en-suite), open-plan kitchen/family/dining area, sittingroom, study space, utility and guest WC.

A rear sweep of landscaped, terraced garden has barbecue and al fresco dining areas with unimpeded views of Lough Atalia.

The detached garage has access to Lough Atalia Road and the site includes a green space on the verge of the lake. Agent Sherry FitzGerald is asking €895,000.

The stairs, climbing through the house as it brings the five levels together, is in itself a sculptural feature. The guest bedroom and WC are off the hall at ground level, the open-plan kitchen-family-dining area a T-shaped space a few steps lower at garden level.

The first-floor sittingroom has a balcony and views stretching as far as Renmore while two bedrooms on this floor share the family bathroom. The main, marble-tiled en-suite bedroom has unparalleled views on all sides, a laundry chute and walk-in wardrobe.

An air management system, underfloor heating and solar panels ensure comfort. The fitted kitchen and wardrobes are by Calwood, floors are marble tiled.