Gallery spaces, chef’s kitchen and lush gardens in D4 for €2.4m

Number 82 Marlborough Road is one of several period redbricks for sale on this ever-popular road. The architect-designed property, by the now retired Michael A Doyle, comes to market with a contemporary garden level, period features aplenty at hall level, and a well-appointed Siematic kitchen, designed by its former owner, restaurateur Pádraic óg Gallagher of Gallagher’s Boxty House. Gallagher bought the house in six flats, and returned it to family use.

Its current owner is Patricia Tsouros, a contemporary art adviser, who with Ian Galvin opened the Irish branch of British store Whistles in Ireland and spent five years on the board of IMMA.

Many of the artworks in the house can be negotiated as part of the sale. In the hall one of these works swishes as the door opens. Entitled Mirror Ball, the etched glass piece by Austrian artist Ulrich Vogel has a curtain of silver fringing to its rear that responds to movement around it.

The two large reception rooms interconnect, and while there are lovely period features here the ceiling roses are without pendant lights – Tsouros prefers ambient floor lighting. The windows, with working shutters, stream light through. There are matching modern white marble fireplaces echoing the classic Adams style.

Downstairs Gallagher’s kitchen, designed in 2002, has stood the test of time. Its curved island, granite-topped, is fitted with a Gaggeneau cooktop that includes a griddle and large burner capable of taking a wok or paella pan. Above it is a large lantern roof light with electric windows to help aerate the room.

The living area has a gas feature fire as well as small clerestory windows, leaving plenty of wall space to hang art.

Doors open out to a garden that is lush and gorgeous. The south-facing space has multiple decks and water features, is gloriously sheltered and relatively low maintenance.

A coloured glass window leads up the stairs where there are three bedrooms on the first floor – there are two more at garden level. The master has a wall of closet space with two more wardrobes for shoes alone.

The property, measuring 279sq m /3,003sq ft, is asking €2.4 million through agent Sherry FitzGerald, the same price the owner paid on purchase 15 years ago.