‘Future sizing’ shop owner’s 1960s Dundrum home for €535k

One of the bonuses of properties located on large corner sites is the potential for development. Margaret Costelloe, who purchased 30 Balally Grove in Dundrum 20 years ago, placed a bid on the house the minute she saw the 89sq m property.

“At the time there were plans for a local Luas stop. As we have a shop in town, I really wanted to be between the city and the mountains as I love the area near Three Rock Mountain. I also had a horse in Kilternan so I knew the location was ideal for me.”

She also saw the development potential of the house as it was located on a corner site.

After two decades in the property, she applied for permission to build a new house in the side garden, in a move she refers to as “future sizing”. The new house which is mid-build and at first floor level, will be completed in the next few months, and this is the reason she has placed her current home on the market.

Margaret, along with her sister Mary, operate Costelloe and Costelloe, the accessories shop on Chatham Street in Dublin 2.

Their first business was Fine Pine, an antique pine furniture business, which they ran for over a decade.

They then changed their focus to sell smaller interior pieces that were not so heavy to lift, and established their Chatham Street shop 31 years ago. “One Christmas we decided to add a few pieces that could be bought as gifts, such as jewellery and hand bags. They flew out the door and we haven’t looked back since, and that was 18 years ago.”

In contrast to the shop where bags, hats and wraps come in every imaginable colour, her home is a palette of soft neutrals. “I really like simplicity, for me it’s all about space and light. I suppose my ideal would be to live outside, which is why there is so much glass and no curtains in the house.”

It is all a very subtle affair, which gives the property, dating from the 1960s a contemporary feel. When she first moved in, she took the box room upstairs and amalgamated it into the main bedroom. While this gives a large main bedroom that stretches the full width of the house, it was designed in such a way that it can easily be returned to a box room – and third bedroom – if required.

Costelloe also changed the windows and front door – which is now glazed. This, together with the glass doors to the rear – and open plan layout – bathe the interiors in light.

The rear garden, which extends to over 21 metres, has a raised deck and is home to a towering cherry blossom. There is potential to extend here, subject to planning permission. A tall timber fence has been installed between this home and Costelloe’s new build next door, for minimal disturbance while the new build is completed.

The property is now on the market through Hogan Estates seeking €535,000.