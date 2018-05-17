Future is bright at unusual Blackrock designer home for €625k

In 2007, 12 Ardagh Avenue which was then a bungalow, was purchased by builder Michael Addis for €820,000. Addis knocked the house replacing it with two modern three-bed houses. In 2009, Number 12A was placed on the market, when it was seeking a rather ambitious €850,000. It eventually sold in 2010 for €465,000.

The current owners – who have since rented out the property – are interior designer Suzie McAdam and her partner Barry Byrne.

The 102sq m (1,098sq ft) property was designed by architectural firm Davy Smith. It is quite an achievement on a narrow site, and one of the most remarkable features of the property is the abundance of natural light that spills in from Velux, large picture windows and a roof light in the kitchen.

The property is split level which allows three internal floors. Two double bedrooms lie at ground level – and the third is a large room overlooking the front garden. “When we lived here we used this as a music room due to its size and aspect,” says McAdam who has overseen interiors for Bellinter House Hotel and The Wilde Office suites on Merrion Square.

Suspended pendant

A lovely feature of the house is the suspended pendant Fireorb hearth in the elevated living space above the kitchen.

McAdam designed the rear garden which now has a carp pond, and mirrored glazing set behind various plantings gives the impression of a larger space. This area is particularly impressive at night thanks to external lighting.

“It’s a great house for entertaining – though not large – its layout makes it a very sociable space,” says McAdam.

Planning was granted for a fourth bedroom – over the kitchen in 2010. Though now expired there is precedence for same.

McAdam and Byrne have moved to Sandycove where she is undertaking a Victorian renovation project and has placed the house, in turnkey condition, on the market through DNG with an asking price of €625,000.