Fresh thinking in bright Stoneybatter one bed for €330k

Arklow Street is one of the streets of single-storey, terraced cottages just off Stoneybatter’s Oxmantown Road. The property was bought by its owner about 15 years ago as a two-bed, mid-terrace unit and she decided to get rid of the small, second bedroom to open up the living room to accommodate a dining table.

She also broke into the roof raising the ceiling heights to about nine feet helping to make the small artisan dwelling – it’s just 45sq m/491sq ft – feel far roomier. She painted it entirely white including the original timber floorboards to create a smart, bright canvas.

The room is washed in light thanks to the windows to the front and more light coming in from the kitchen.

The living area is set around its cast-iron fire surround with a teak “upcycled” mid-century sideboard, sourced on ads.ie. It is painted a duck-egg blue and there is also an occasion chair in a similar tone.

The dining area has allowed the owner to entertain regularly and the table, bought in London, has been finished in an offbeat shade, Ball Green by Farrow & Ball.

The U-shaped kitchen to the back has crinkle-effect laminate countertops in a seafoam blue. From here there is access to a small west-facing yard. Being surrounded by similarly low-set cottages to the side and rear means a lot of light gets through the kitchen window. The bedroom is off the living space and also overlooks the yard where there is good storage, with one of the units plumbed for a washing machine.

The property is seeking €330,000 through agent The Property Shop.

Across the road, number 35, a D1 Ber-rated property of a similar size but with an attic room, sold for €340,000 last July, while a few doors up on the same side number 39, a two-bed, mid-terrace G Ber-rated property, sold for €282,000, according to the property price register.

Parking is on-street.