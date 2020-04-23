Foxrock apartments to suit green-fingered downsizers from €525k

The last two units at the Westminster Wood development in Foxrock have been placed on the market, following the sale of the 21 other units last year.

The development completed by Winterbrook and led by Francis Rhatigan, who acquired the 1.65-acre site at Springfield House, is low-density housing that will appeal to downsizers – or right-sizers – in the locality.

Both apartments in the development – located adjacent to Foxrock Village and Church – have two double bedrooms, better-than-average ceiling heights and impressive amounts of storage. The village itself is a 10 minute walk, with the local bus corridor to the city just a one minute stroll to the N11.

What will really appeal to buyers is the fact that these two remaining units have their own front doors, so there are no communal areas or lifts. This also explains why management fees – set at €850 per annum – are considerably less than for many city apartments.

Designed by Ferreira Architects with low-maintenance exteriors of buff brick and zinc cladding, the units are light filled and have efficient A3 energy ratings.

Kitchens are by McNally with quartz countertops, integrated Neff appliances and LED Emotion controlled lights.

5 Westminster Wood Foxrock

The kitchen at 7 Westminster Wood, Foxrock

A garden at Westminster Wood

Another particular feature that will attract buyers, is each of the two-bedroom ground-floor apartments, which measure 92sq m (990sq ft), have their own gardens which are substantial considering the units are apartments.

Designed by landscape architects Mitchell and Associates, they are at present low maintenance and laid out with lawns and limestone patios. But their size means new owners with a love of gardening can develop them further. Both gardens have sunny south-easterly aspects.

The properties also have high-tech heating systems by Heatmiser Neo that can be remotely controlled by a mobile phone app.

Key features include air-to-water heat pumps with a heat recovery system and the constant airflow fans allow for 24-hour controlled ventilation.

Number 7, at € 550,000, is the more expensive of the two apartments. The open-plan living/dining room lies to the rear and opens out to the garden via a very large sliding door, with the bedrooms facing the front of the unit. This apartment has an artificial lawn for low maintenance but this can easily be changed to a seeded lawn.

Number 5 has a reversed layout, with the bedrooms to the rear and the living/kitchen/dining area overlooking the front of the development. The garden – which has the benefit of a side gate – is accessed from both the principal bedroom and the corridor. This unit is seeking €525,000.

Given the current lockdown, new owners will appreciate that these apartments are fully self-contained with no communal areas other than the common landscaped garden in the centre of the development. Also at this time home owners are appreciating the value of having a private green space in their homes.

Both apartments are now for sale through agent DNG, who have virtual videos of both units on their website, dng.ie, and at myhome.ie.