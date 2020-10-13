Former €7k per month rental on Killiney Hill for €2.95m

An Edwardian on just over an acre of gardens in Killiney was an expensive rental property until recently, letting for €7,000 a month.

The Sudanese Embassy was one of its tenants but, for the past six months, it has been empty of furniture – although the pictures don’t reflect this. It has been digitally furnished, the latest alternative to staging a house for sale.

The Arts and Crafts-style house is a protected structure and while it seems in good condition, with a modern kitchen and bathrooms installed around 20 years ago, new owners are likely to revamp it.

There is potential – subject to planning permission – to build a new house on one side of the large well-cared for gardens and to extend guest quarters over a double garage at another side of the house.

Reception room

Dining room

Sunroom

The 452sq m (4,865sq ft) detached five-bed is for sale seeking €2.95m through Lisney. The house and gardens are very private, sheltered behind high entrance gates and tall trees, not far from the junction with Killiney Hill Road. It’s a pretty house, with peaked and turreted roofs, open porches and redbrick-framed windows.

The front door, located to the side of the house, opens into a large parquet-floored entrance hall. Downstairs, there are four reception rooms as well as the kitchen/breakfast room and a large sunroom.

Both the drawing and dining rooms are dual aspect: the drawing room has two windows to the side and a bay window overlooking the front lawn, the diningroom has five tall windows at front and side. Both rooms have tall timber fireplaces with slate and brass inset. A study/library has glass-fronted cabinets on either side of a white-painted timber fireplace.

A smaller family room opens into the sunroom; this has exposed brick walls, a vaulted ceiling and a wall of sliding glass doors opening into the front garden.

Kitchen

Bedroom

Garden

The Dalkey Design kitchen/breakfast room has a stone-tiled floor, and a pale marble-topped centre island; a utility room opens off it. New owners might consider turning the kitchen and sunroom into one large, bright open-plan space.

Stairs at the side lead up to quite large guest quarters with a vaulted ceiling, cast-iron open fireplace and an en suite shower. Stairs from the main front hall lead up to the other four bedrooms on the first floor. These are mostly large doubles, three with en suites, two with good-sized dressing rooms.

Outside, a long lawn sheltered by tall trees and mature bushes at the side of the house runs from Seafield Road to the back of the property. A tall hedge separates this area, which has development potential, from an orchard with a period glasshouse and a rear lawn. There’s a large manicured lawn at the front of the house and ample room for parking.