Follow yellow brick road to Synge Street three-bed for €675k

Build in the mid-1990s, number 67 Synge Street is one of a small row of three-storey terraced yellow brick townhouses about a minute’s walk from the pulsing heart of the Camden quarter.

Situated at the Pleasants Street end of this long street of varied housing stock, the property is accessed via a set of steps at hall level and opens into a dual aspect living room.

The room is bright, welcoming and big enough to accommodate several couches with solid timber floorboards underfoot, a gas inset fire and 9ft ceiling heights.

From here, stairs both rise and fall. Rising to the next level, there is a study area with access to an east-facing terrace that gets the morning sun. This area is bright and private but, at present, underutilised in that it feels more like a large half landing than a room.

View of the sitting room.

The kitchen.

Taking the stairs down from the living room you arrive at the kitchen, a good sized room where the units are set out in an L-shape along the length of two walls. There is room for a decent-sized dining table and benches, and there is access out to a small terrace or yard.

This, like the rest of the house, is in need of a refresh but even a couple of coats of a fashionable paint would really liven the look of this property.

Another set of steps leads down to garden level where there are two bedrooms set to the front of the property. One is a small double, the other a sizeable single. Both of these have built-in wardrobes and share an internal bathroom.

The main bedroom is located at the top of the house and has a charming dormer window above the bed but its beams slope at quite a low level and may be off-putting for taller people. Adjacent is a shower en suite with a Velux window.

Parking is on street but there is also an option to buy a parking space to the rear.

The property, which measures 86sq m /932sq ft, is seeking €675,000 through agent SherryFitzGerald.