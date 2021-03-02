Five-bed semi with folly view on Glasthule cul-de-sac seeks €1.19m

The owner of a five-bed property on an L-shaped cul-de-sac in Glenageary, Co Dublin, is moving after a lifetime. He was born in the house his parents bought in the late 1950s and has lived there most of his life.

The semi-detached home was built in the 1930s, but has been extended and modernised over the years– and there could still be potential to extend into a large attic space which might give new owners sea views, he believes.

The 196sq m (2,110sq ft) semi is for sale through DNG seeking €1.185 million. Pictures of the property – and a virtual tour on DNG’s website – show a front door with attractive, art deco-style, turquoise leaded windows opening into a wood-floored hall, like most of the downstairs rooms.

The living room on the left has a timber mantelpiece and a bay window to the front. Double doors in a wide arch open into the dining room and glazed doors from there open into the sunroom/family room.

The sunroom is a bright space, almost running the width of the rear of the house. It has a bay window, Velux windows and a glazed door opening on to a patio. Another door opens into the modernised kitchen which has large floor tiles and pale grey units.

The kitchen is separate from the family room and new owners might want to open out the space to create an open-plan kitchen/family room. There shouldn’t be any difficulty doing that, says the owner.

Upstairs, there are five bedrooms – two singles and three doubles. The main bedroom, like the living room below it, has a bay window. The 100ft-long rear garden has a good sized patio, with the rest laid out mainly in lawn with mature plants and shrubs.

There is a glimpse of an unusual castle-like structure at its end in a neighbouring garden. This was a folly in the lodge of a former house called Glasthule Lodge off Adelaide Road, originally a school for the Lodge’s children.

Villarea Park is a quiet cul-de-sac off Adelaide Road in Glenageary. Number 28 is the first house on the right as the road turns up towards a pedestrian entrance to the Metals, the path beside the railway that runs from Dún Laoghaire to Dalkey.

Glenageary Dart is a short walk for people living on Villarea – a bridge from the Metals across the rail line leads directly to the Dart station.