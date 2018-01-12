Fine tuned townhouse for €415k in Rialto – ‘the new Ranelagh’

When musician Kenneth Rice first viewed number 27 Reuben Avenue nearly three years ago, the house was in two units that had been home to nuns. But he could see the potential in the Rialto redbrick and, as a part time property developer, he sensed the neighbourhood was on the rise.

Rice, a violinist with the Irish Chamber Orchestra and a onetime member of the psychedelic pop band, Engine Alley, spends his spare time pottering around properties, and taking on projects, such as number 27, to renovate, rent out and eventually sell. It’s a hobby, rather than a major money-making exercise, he says, having done up half a dozen houses, mainly in the network of streets that make up Dublin 8.

He spent “well over €100,000” renovating the terraced house which was built in 1905 and has now been virtually rebuilt . The walls and been insulated and replastered, underfloor heating installed beneath new concrete floors. There’s new wiring and plumbing throughout and new double glazed windows. The exterior of the house has been sand-plasted and repointed.

The 86 sq m (933 sq ft) layout includes a double reception room floored in Junckers ash which is also laid in the bright hallway. At one end of the livingroom is an open fireplace, while at dining area at the other end is warmed by a stove, Despite these two openings, the house has a B3 BER rating thanks to the high level of insulation.

27 Reuben Avenue, Rialto, Dublin 8

To the rear of the hall, the extended kitchen has a vaulted ceiling fitted with a large velux window and double glazed patio doors leading to a tiny patio garden. The kitchen units are handpainted in fashionable blue/grey - Farrow & Balls’s Downpipe.

There’s a downstairs loo tucked under the stairs and a good sized bathroom on the return. The main bedroom runs the width of the house and has a period cast iron fireplace and fitted wardrobes. The second double bedroom is at the rear of the house and it too has a fitted wardrobe and a period fireplace. There is access to the attic space via a pull down attic stairs and there is scope to convert the space.

Decor throughout is simple but attractive, with pale walls and floors increasing the sense of space, and windows left uncurtained.

Number 27 has been rented for the last year to a couple who ended up buying a house almost directly opposite.

The kitchen of 27 Reuben Avenue, D8

“It’s a gorgeous little street with lovely neighbours” says Rice, who has printed 200 brochures for the property which he hopes to sell privately. He will be viewing the propety this weekend, “Sunday as well as Saturday, which is not something an estate agent would do”. Already he’s had “a lot of calls” but this doesn’t surprise him. “It’s a really lovely house and Rialto is looking so good these days – it’s the new Ranelagh. ”