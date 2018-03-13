Find your Eden in Glasthule for €725k

A semi-detached 1940s dormer bungalow on a busy road in Glasthule is a small house that could suit downsizers, thinks the agent, although it has a big price at €725,000. It also has potential to be extended at the rear: new owners are likely to want to revamp the kitchen/diningroom at the back of the house

Number 19 Eden Road Upper is a 111sq m (1,195sq ft) three-bed with a small number of rooms. The front door opens into a surprisingly large front hall. Like most of the rooms in the house, it has been freshly painted, has stripped and polished original floorboards and a dado rail.

The livingroom at the front of the house has an open fire with a timber mantelpiece and green tiles inset. An unusual feature are the pretty stained glass panels over the main window, a feature echoed in a stained glass panel beside the front door.

Two of the three bedrooms are downstairs, one a single/small double with a cast-iron fireplace looking on to the narrow passageway at the side of the house, the other a double with Sliderobes looking over the back garden.

The family bathroom off the hall has a blue tiled floor and white floor-to-ceiling tiles beside the clawfoot bath.

The slightly oddly-shaped kitchen/diningroom at the back of the house has a black-and-red tiled floor and a galley kitchen with a black ceramic-tiled splashback running the length of the counter.

Double PVC doors open in the back garden with a small pebbled patio area and a small paved patio, a curved astroturf lawn and an outbuilding plumbed for a washing machine. It also has a Barna shed. There is side access to the garden from the front of the house and enough room to extend while keeping a reasonable amount of garden.

Upstairs, a double under-eaves bedroom is fitted out as a child’s room with two single beds.

There is room – just – to park two cars in the gravelled front garden, pretty essential on this busy road. Number 19 is about halfway between the Harold school on Eden Road in Glasthule and the junction of Glenageary Road Upper.