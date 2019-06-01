Fancy thatch? Sunny southeast cottage with cosy coastal vibe

Wells Cottage near the village of Ballyedmond in Co Wexford is an Instagram dream of a house with its cosy interior, extensive garden and classic holiday location surrounded by countryside but close to the beach at Cahore strand.

Set on 1.46 acres of grounds and surrounded by mature trees that lend privacy and hefty branches to support a tyre swing, the house is a little larger than most traditional thatched houses at 141sq m (1,523sq ft). This includes two bedrooms at ground level along with a spacious kitchen and living room, each with wide open fireplaces that look wonderful but contribute to the cottage’s BER E2 rating. A family room leading off the kitchen, with French doors to the garden and two spacious double bedrooms upstairs complete the accommodation.

Joint selling agents Ciara Slattery of Warren Estates and David Ashmore of Sotheby’s Ireland will be hoping to catch an affluent summer crowd to view the house with its pristine whitewashed walls and sloping thatched roof, its front porch flanked by wellington boots and log baskets. Inside, the look is that mix of sisal flooring, white walls and blue-and-white accents that suggest easy, breezy curl-up-on-sofas living. Rugged textured walls throughout are painted white, and neutral tiled floors are softened by layers of rugs.

According to the selling agents parts of the house date from the late 1600s, but the overarching impression is one of comfort and brightness, with roof lights set into the thatch allowing light to flood in.

Ballyedmond (population: about 120) is within a 20-minute drive of Gorey and Enniscorthy. The area is home to Wells House & Gardens, an estate that is open to the public and hosts events such as classic car shows (June 16th) and yoga retreats.