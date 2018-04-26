Fake mews in Ballsbridge - it’s a lavish 4,000sq ft home for €2.25m

Despite their lowly origins as accommodation for equines and ostlers, mews properties became attractive options for development due to their location. Traditionally the drawbacks were narrow sites which meant limited internal spaces, tiny courtyards and lack of light.

However, 54 Lansdowne Lane, just off Shelbourne Road in Ballsbridge has broken every notion associated with a traditional mews site.

For starters, the property which lies over two levels – and with a basement large enough for a ceili – extends to 372sq m (4,004sq ft), which is as large as the Victorian grand dames in the surrounding neighbourhood of Ballsbridge.

Architectural firm Fitzgerald Kavanaghs’ design for this contemporary property is quite remarkable, which they describe as exploring “enclosure, transparency and light”.

Set behind the original granite walls, it has the appearance of your run-of-the mill modern mews but on entering, it is anything but standard. What is most remarkable is the space and light.

The living and dining space resembles a glass box – whereby glazing to the front is frameless, and an entire wall of glass in the form of a sliding screen opens up to create a seamless divide between here and the garden – this is also the case in the kitchen.

Internal light is further facilitated by perimeter roof lights, a free-floating stairwell and glazed atrium.

One gets the feeling that entertaining on a grand scale was part of the brief, and its location under the Aviva sign makes it a perfect spot for pre- and post-rugby events. Indeed the large roof garden, a rarity in the location, could easily accommodate 50 guests.

Bells and whistles

The kitchen by Scavolini, features all the bells and whistles of a high-spec house, including three wine fridges to keep ones favourite tipple at ideal temperature. A large utility is to the same standard as the kitchen, and laundry facilities are located at basement level in the plant room.

The property, built in 2006, has four bedrooms, one of which is currently used as an office. The principal bedroom features a long balcony overlooking the rear garden, and a sizeable en-suite.

The basement is where the family entertainment resides – in the form of a home cinema with integrated state of the art sound system by Bowers & Wilkins and a pool table.

The rear garden is large in comparison to mews courtyards and with AstroTurf, built in seating and tall planters requires very little maintenance.

While mews properties have rarely been attractive to families, this house has an abundance of room to raise a brood – attention to detail is evident in the bespoke child stairgates in solid oak to match the treads.

Sherry FitzGerald are seeking €2.25 million for the property. Next door a small terraced mews is also on the market. Measuring 83sq m Bennetts are seeking €595,000, which equates to €7,168 per sq metre, Number 54 with a far superior specification on a private site equates to €6.048 per sq metre.