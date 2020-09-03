Fairview Victorian in turnkey condition for €490,000

Fairview is often overlooked as a location within easy walking distance to the city centre. The local 20-hectare park provides an abundance of space for outdoor activities with sports fields, a children’s playground, tree-lined walks and the recently opened Willow Zen Garden. For boating enthusiasts, Clontarf Yacht and Boat Club is just a few minutes up the road, while the 50m swimming pool at Westwood Gym adjacent to Fairview Park will keep swimmers fit year round.

Cadogan Road is a quiet cul-de-sac of terraced houses that runs perpendicular to the main Annesley Bridge Road. Number 63 was purchased by Alan Kavanagh back in 2002: “Just as I was completing the sale, I got a job with Ericsson in California, so I was based out there until I returned with my family in 2018.”

Kavanagh undertook most of the main renovations, such as the roofing, re-plumbing and re-wiring in 2002, upgrading the rest of the property over subsequent years.

The kitchen and dining area.

The open-plan living area.

When he returned to Ireland in 2018, under the guidance of Sherry FitzGerald agent Melanie Brady, he gave the property another overhaul. “It was a great partnership with the agent, as we needed to know how best to sell the house. She advised that young professionals looking for properties in the area want a house in turnkey condition, so we spray painted the kitchen, installed new carpets, flooring and bathrooms.”

In addition, he removed a fireplace in the living room to install storage units, and also removed the partition wall between both reception rooms to give a more open-plan functional space. The rear courtyard garden was also paved and planted.

“When I purchased the house, the area was a bit run down but it has really become gentrified over the past couple of years. I have friends who work in Google, who come to visit, and it is only about a 10-minute walk for them to come and have a beer here after work.”

The house has three bedrooms, two of which are doubles, and the attic – which now has a full stairs to replace an old Stira – is used as a further double bedroom for overnight guests.

The master bedroom features a cast-iron fireplace.

The double bedroom in the attic.

The rear courtyard garden.

With a growing family, Kavanagh has purchased a house in need of renovation up the road in Clontarf and has placed his 100sq m (1,076sq ft) home in turnkey condition on the market through Sherry FitzGerald with an asking price of €490,000.