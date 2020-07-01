Extended luxury with garden escape in Glenageary for €1.3m

Probably the most striking feature common to the five houses that make up Adelaide Terrace in Glenageary are the deep, timber-finished bay windows to the front of the two-storey Victorians.

Inside, that means that the front livingroom at hall level has that extra bit of space and light while upstairs, in what was originally the main reception room running the width of the house, there is a very grand light-filled room with a striking white marble chimney piece, ceiling roses and decorative cornices.

In number 5, the end-of-terrace house now for sale, that fine room is now used by the downsizing couple as their bedroom. They have lived on the terrace, which is set back on Adelaide Road, since the early 1980s doing a considerable amount of work during their time in the period property. They’ve also clearly kept on top of the decoration and maintenance and inside the house the style is smart and welcoming.

Front living room

Beautiful period features

Kitchen with Aga

What is not obvious from the front where the garden is intact (some neighbours in the terrace have built a driveway) is that number 5 was extended to the rear about 15 years ago. Then, a two-storey extension was built across the back to make space upstairs for a larger family bathroom on the first-floor return, and a spacious fourth double bedroom with en suite.

At ground floor this extension enlarged the kitchen – Shaker-style with Aga – adding a dining area with lantern roof light and a good sized, bright family room with two sets of glazed double doors opening out to the back garden. In all the four-bedroom house has 223sq m (2,400sq ft) of space.

This rear extension took some light from the original back reception room but it is still a cosy room with steps down to the dining area.

Rear reception opens out to garden

Stone garden room

Bathroom

Main bedroom with deep bay as well as single sash window

One of the bedrooms

The owners have restored and maintained the many attractive period features in the house including the stained glass in the inner doors in the hallway and the wood panelling and plasterwork.

The garage at the end of the back garden is now a granite-clad garden room, currently used for storage but it could be a gym, studio or home office. A private gated lane runs to the back of these houses and as number 5 is end of terrace, there is also a gate in the well-stocked, colourful garden which opens out to the side lane. The owners park in this lane or there is on-street residents’ parking to the front.

The terrace is at a slightly elevated point in the road and the view from the front gate is down to the sea in the near distance. Number 5 Adelaide Terrace is for sale through Sherry FitzGerald seeking €1.395 million.