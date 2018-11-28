Expansive living off Killiney Hill for €1.195m

Property situated on nearly an acre of land has five bedrooms and tennis court

Frances O'Rourke

  • Address: Willow Lodge, 2 Cenacle Gove Killiney, Co Dublin
  • Price: € 1,195,000
  • Agent: Lisney
Willow Lodge, 2 Cenacle Grove, in Killiney, Co Dublin, is a large house, but there’s still potential to reconfigure or expand the space: tennis players will like the large private tennis court on one side of the wide house – but new owners might consider building on it, or returning it back to garden use.

A large playroom and double garage on the other side could also perhaps be converted to separate accommodation – perhaps a granny flat/studio or home office.

There’s plenty of room for manoeuvre in the 390sq m (4,197sq ft) five-bed on 0.7 acres which is for sale through Lisney for €1.195 million.

The front porch opens into a wide, spacious entrance hall: the interconnecting drawingroom and diningroom span most of the width of the house; the diningroom overlooks the large conservatory at the rear of the house. There’s a cosy sittingroom to the left of the front door overlooking the front garden. 

Spacious sittingroom
Tennis court at side of the house
The kitchen/breakfast/utility room on the right of the hall runs from the front to the back of the house, opening into the good-sized tile-floored conservatory. A door at the right of the kitchen leads to the playroom which in turn leads into the double garage.

Upstairs, off a long, wide landing, are five bedrooms, two of them are en suite; one of the five is currently used as a study. The main bedroom has built-in wardrobes; curtains are draped over the entrance to the en suite, which has a corner bath and more fitted wardrobes.

There’s a large family bathroom, with floral-patterned sanitary ware and large timber-surround mirrors; there’s also a downstairs toilet.

Outside, the front garden is in lawn, bordered by very high hedges; there’s room to park several cars in the front driveway. A patio runs behind the house, with a steeply sloping lawn running down to mature trees dividing Willow Lodge from a large period home behind it. The tennis court is to the left of the lawn.

Valota, a five-bed bungalow on Cenacle Grove, recently went sale agreed; the asking price was €1.45 million. 