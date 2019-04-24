Escape the city for some sweet terrace living in Bray for €550k

It’s probably one of the older terraces in the area but, as it’s a short cul-de-sac and not a through road, the houses on Sugarloaf Terrace off the busy Vevay Road in Bray are not well known.

Built in the 1840s, the quiet terrace does have views of the mountain after which it is named – not always a given when it comes to scenic street names – and No 3, a mid-terrace house, is for sale through Sherry FitzGerald asking €550,000.

It’s a smart looking period home, the new front door a replica of the original, a sign that work has been done on the house since it last sold in 2014.

The buyers then updated the property thinking that they would be there for the long haul – so the work is thought-through and of high quality, sympathetic to the property’s style and age – but with a new baby their plans have changed and they are moving down the country to be closer to family.

With 169sq m (1,820sq ft) and four bedrooms the property which has many period features is larger than it first appears and comes to the market in walk-in condition.

Inside the floor of the hall has been retiled with black and white Victorian tiles and at this level there is a good-sized front reception room with high ceilings, two sash windows with shutters – Munster Joinery made the replacement windows – and a cast-iron fireplace.

Dining room

Reception room

To the back are two rooms – a galley style kitchen fitted with contemporary steel-fronted units, opening into a dining room with a new Morso multi-fuel stove installed in the original brick and stone fireplace. This room has a low ceiling and was probably added on by previous owners several decades ago. It opens to the rear yard via glazed patio doors.

Upstairs,the tall landing is bright thanks to the new, electrically-controlled and rain sensitive Velux high up in the roof. The bedrooms are three doubles and a small single. The family bathroom has been updated with new tiles and Villeroy & Boch fittings.

The garden is to the front – there is a small yard with pedestrian entrance to the rear with space out here for a utility room, storage and a WC. The Ber is C2.