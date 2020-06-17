Elegant classic on a rambling Greystones acre for €1.85m

The expansion of Greystones from sleepy fishing village to Wicklow’s most desirable place to live has changed its atmosphere in recent years. The popularity of the cliff walk over the head to Bray attracts Dartloads of day trippers sometimes resulting in the coastal end being crowded at weekends.

While only a 10-minute walk from the harbour, The Gables is an elegant Edwardian that is tucked away, far from the madding crowd. It epitomises the era with its multi-gabled, terracotta-tiled roof creating steep sloping planes in all of its six bedrooms.

The house was designed to the Arts and Crafts style by its first owner, architect Frederick Batchelor. and displays the movement’s core characteristics: simplicity and nature as inspiration executed to master craftsmanship levels. Batchelor was president of the Royal Institute of the Architects of Ireland from 1907-1910 and architect of the Church of Ireland diocese of Meath.

The Gables, Greystones, Co Wicklow

Garden at The Gables in Greystones

The path up to The Gables, in Greystones, Co Wicklow

The property, which is set within a very sizeable 0.9 of an acre of mature grounds, is not visible from the gates, and only gently reveals itself, red terracotta-tiled roof first, along the driveway approach. It has mock Tudor timber detailing and a veranda providing shelter before you enter the front door and step into the fine square entrance hall, painted a reading room red, from which the main rooms radiate.

There is a beautifully proportioned drawing room with a smart marble fire surround, a bull’s eye (oeil-de-boeuf) window and a five-sided corner window incorporating French windows leading out to the lower lawn. The walls here are washed in a soft coral.

Interconnecting glass-panelled doors open through to the diningroom, another fine space with period height ceilings of about 10ft and walls in a soft red that will deepen in colour after dark. A second veranda is accessed from this room.

Throughout, the distinct period features have been retained, such as panelled internal doors, architraving and large casement windows that wash the rooms in light.

The kitchen at The Gables in Greystones

Livingroom at The Gables in Greystones

The kitchen and the family room off it are likely to be where new owners might want to make subtle changes. The west-facing kitchen, which has a windowed utility off it, leads through to the family room. Opening these two rooms into one would make the rooms work better for modern living.

Upstairs there are six bedrooms, each a charming triangular shape that gives a cosy sense of sleeping under the eaves thanks to the deeply pitched roofs.

Staircase at The Gables in Greystones

Bedroom at The Gables in Greystones

The property already has a generous 350sq m/3,767sq ft of living space. Should you need more room, there is a two-storey mews house of 70sq m/753sq ft that has been used as children’s playrooms situated across a large courtyard from the kitchen.

The house – which has had just three owners, the second being the Huet family, Irish agents for Rolls-Royce – has mature gardens with an integrated sprinkler system and is located within striking distance of Greystones Golf Club.

It is seeking €1.85 million through agent Sherry FitzGerald.