Edwardian-style Foxrock family home for €1.595m

The small development of 26 substantial four- and five-bedroom detached houses at Claremount in Carrickmines, Dublin 18, with its own shared Victorian garden and long list of high-end features, first went on the market in 2007 with the five-bed detached houses carrying the Celtic Tiger price tag of €2.45 million.

The dates tell the rest of the story – just a year later as the market collapsed that price had halved but still no move. By the time 2013 came around, a new push was on to sell the well-located estate and prices were more attractive, reflecting a considerably-changed market. Number 22 Claremount, Claremont Road, probably the largest detached five-bed on one of the largest plots, appears on the Property Price Register as having sold in 2013 for €735,000.

It was a lot of house for the money. Double-fronted, the property extends to 266sq m (2,863 sq ft) over three floors. These are good-looking properties, built in a traditional style with clay roof tiles, Edwardian-style windows and front doors similar to the ones found on many original houses in nearby Foxrock. These were always intended as family houses with an eat-in kitchen, dining room, large living room and den that would also be a home office. The main bedroom is at the top of the house, with an en suite spanning the entire space with windows to the front and rear. Two of the other bedrooms are also en suite and there are the usual amenities such as guest toilet and utility.

There wasn’t much to do in the house when the current owners bought so they concentrated on the garden. They employed Oakdene Landscaping who built smart-looking natural granite tiers filled with colour and interest. On the lawn in the southwest-facing back garden there’s plenty of space for a playhouse, trampoline and the rest. To the front, there is a gravelled driveway with parking and it’s from the front that the site’s elevation is so obvious – there are distant views of the coast as well as of landmarks such as the obelisk on Killiney Hill.

The houses were built on the former lands of a grand old Victorian, Claremount House, and its walled garden has been reinstated and is shared by the residents of the new estate. The private estate has an annual service charge of just less than €1,500. Number 22 Claremont, Carrickmines, is for sale through DNG seeking €1.595 million.