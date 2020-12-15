East Wall two-bed puts best foot forward for €385k

Church Road is one of East Wall’s best roads and is home to a mix of housing stock styles. Situated at the Tolka end, between German discount giants Lidl and Aldi, neighbourhood shops and a post office, number 132 is a villa-style redbrick that has been upgraded by its owner Ben Conway, a project architect at Henry J Lyons.

He drylined the house and took back much of the brick work by wire brushing it to expose its natural texture. This is a feature of the hall.

The main bedroom is to the front, in what would have been a reception room originally, where it gets morning light. The floorboards have been stripped back and the brick in the chimney breast exposed to add contrast to the white walled space. It extends to over 18sq m (194sq ft) and feels even bigger thanks to its lofty 3m (9.8ft) ceiling height.

Bright living area

Kitchen

Garden

The living area to the rear is set out in a broken-plan fashion accessed via a set of steps. Ceiling heights are good here too as the floor level has been dropped. The living area is big enough to accommodate an L-shaped sofa set around an open fireplace. It links through to a dining area that overlooks the garden.

The dining area frames a view of the garden, which is almost 20sq m (215sq ft) in size and gets afternoon and evening sun. It has been laid with low maintenance artificial grass suited to a growing family. With three children aged four and under, the family needs another bedroom and is planning to trade up within the Dublin 3 area.

The kitchen, which has a smart grey-tiled floor and white gloss units, overlooks the garden, and gets southern light. The property’s only bathroom is off it. The second bedroom is upstairs and overlooks the flat roof extension where the bathroom is located.

Bedroom

Kids’ bedroom

The property, which measures 83sq m (893sq ft) has an E2 Ber rating, and is seeking €385,000 through agent SherryFitzGerald. The same agent recently sold number 138, a similar style of property a few doors up that was slightly larger in size at 106sq m/1,141sq ft.

It had three bedrooms, two downstairs in the traditional reception rooms, and one upstairs. In need of complete modernisation, it had an E2 Ber rating and a 17.6m-long (58ft), completely overgrown, garden. It sold for €310,000.

Clontarf Dart station is a five-minute cycle away through Fairview Park.