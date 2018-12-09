Dundrum gate lodge as pretty as a picture for €575k

Dundrum Castle is long gone and its lands are now the site of several apartment developments, including one bearing its name. Its gate lodge still stands though – on Ballinteer Road, at the Barton Road East roundabout – an undeniably charming little period house, set behind tall beech hedges. Probably Victorian though it could be earlier, and built in redbrick and granite with sash windows, it is as pretty as a picture outside and a comfortable, sympathetically renovated home inside. Urban gate lodges are small buildings and even extended this one has just 73 sqm/786 sqft.

The entrance door of the double-fronted property was once in the pitched-roof porch – now a light-filled nook that is part of the living room – but it was moved to the side during what was clearly a comprehensive refurbishment.

The Gate Lodge, Dundrum Castle, Ballinteer Road, Dundrum, Dublin 16

The Gate Lodge, Dundrum Castle, Ballinteer Road, Dundrum, Dublin 16

Inside, the living accommodation is open plan – the hall opens into a nicely proportioned living room with a high ceiling and cast iron fireplace as its focal point, a dining area beside patio doors opening out to the rear, and a galley style kitchen fitted with cream-painted timber cupboards. The first of the two double bedrooms is off this space, while the second is in the very smart looking extension to the side. It has an en suite wet room and a walk-in wardrobe. There is also a family bathroom and good storage.

The Gate Lodge, Dundrum Castle, Ballinteer Road, Dundrum, Dublin 16

The Gate Lodge, Dundrum Castle, Ballinteer Road, Dundrum, Dublin 16

Interior details that greatly add to the atmosphere of the cottage include wall panelling in the hall, timber flooring throughout and an open bookshelf in the hall that acts as a partial room divider. While the cottage has been a rental it has been spruced up for sale although new owners might update the kitchen units.

To the south-facing rear is a strip of paved patio, while the more attractive outdoor space is to the front where there is room for a play area or a table and chairs.

Given the shortage of – and high downsizer demand for – well-located two bedroom houses the Gate Lodge is likely to appeal to this market, as it ticks many boxes including period details, good living accommodation, convenient layout, a quality renovation, single storey and off-street parking. To the side, on a gravelled strip, is parking for two cars. It could as easily appeal to those trading up; its current owner moved into it from a nearby apartment.

Dundrum village and the shopping centre is a few minutes’ walk. The Gate Lodge is for sale through Sherry FitzGerald, seeking €575,000.