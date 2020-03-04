Duncan Stewart-designed “downsizer” in Foxrock for €1.8m

Timing was on the side of the owners of The Corrin, a detached house on Gordon Avenue, when they came to downsize. They had lived in the rambling 1920s house next door since the 1980s and in Foxrock since the 1970s before selling up in early 2007 having already secured planning permission for The Corrin, a downsizer home in their 0.22 acre side garden.

They commissioned well-known architect Duncan Stewart – who they had already worked with as he had extended their original family house – and Paul Sinnott to design a new home for them. Their brief, the owner says, was simple – they wanted light, so big windows instead of the small 1920s ones they had been used to; and space, a 289sq m/3,112sq ft is a large property by any standards, not a typical downsizer property. What they didn’t want was a contemporary concrete and glass-box home of the style being widely built during the boom years.

Sunroom

Wisteria in side garden

With its interesting angles – the house is Y-shaped to make best use of the site – and extensive timber detailing at roof level, the dormer-style house has four double bedrooms, three upstairs, the main one downstairs, two have en suites and there is a spacious family bathroom.

Its B1 rating isn’t surprising given Stewart’s credentials as a passionate environmentalist as he so expertly conveyed through his many TV series over the years.

The owners wanted a grand staircase so a curved bespoke one in ash was made for the spacious tiled hall, while a striking pyramid-shaped rooflight was commissioned to throw light down on to the staircase and into the gallery-style landing.

Wisteria patio

The living room is bright as it is dual aspect – with access to the garden – and comfortable with plenty of space for the owners’ furniture from their family home next door. There is a smaller den, with a curved wall of windows that also opens to the garden. The kitchen, fitted with a Danish Design kitchen that still looks as good as it did when installed, was extended out with a curved sun room that is used as the dining room. On the other side of the hall is a fully-fitted out utility room.

The gardens surround the house with several seating spots to catch the sun as it moves around, and its planting is now nicely mature. In a corner of the garden is a small Y-shaped building that is the garage and outhouse – new owners could find other uses for the interesting looking detached structure. The owners are downsizing again in the area, and selling The Corrin on Gordon Avenue, through Knight Frank seeking €1.8 million.