Duke of Devonshire’s striking Lismore villa for €495k

Last week the Church of England sought to distance itself from a controversial decision by one of its ecclesiastical judges, who ruled that an Irish language inscription on a gravestone must have an English translation to ensure the phrase could not be mistaken as political.

The statement by the Church of England pointed out that Christianity in England was originally established in the country by Irish-speaking monks in 635.

At that time, the tiny townland of Lismore in Co Waterford had a university which was at the zenith of its powers, and where thousands of monks from England, Scotland, Wales and elsewhere in Europe attended.

It is most likely that the establishment of Christianity in England was influenced in some way by monks who studied at the university in this historic little town.

Though now more famous for its castle, which is the private home of the Duke of Devonshire, the town, which has won many tourism awards, has been visited by Elizabethan adventurers, Hollywood stars and monks over the years.

Set in the centre of the town is The Villa, a pretty Georgian home dating from 1830, which was once part of the Devonshire Estate.

It underwent a refurbishment in 2003, and particular attention was paid to maintaining its period features – most notably the oak wooden panelling throughout. New sash windows were installed in the four bedroom house which sits on a corner site in the town.

Outside, old buildings were converted to an outdoor dining and entertaining area, in addition to a solid oak garage/workshop that sits alongside three storage sheds.

The attic has been floored and is now accessed via a Stira staircase for additional storage. What will attract buyers is the property’s central location, its superb period interiors and the charming heritage town itself, home to the Blackwater Opera Festival.

Nearby Lismore Castle – while off limits to guests – has been visited by Charles Dickens, John F Kennedy, John Betjeman and Lucien Freud. Fred Astaire was also a regular visitor as his sister Adele married Lord Charles Cavendish, the 9th Duke of Devonshire, who was gifted the castle. Astaire redesigned the castle interiors.

The Villa, extending to 219sq m (2,357sq ft), which was once owned by the Duke of Devonshire, is now on the market through Brian Gleeson Property in Dungarvan seeking €495,000.