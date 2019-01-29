Dublin home of Hozier’s producer in Rathmines for €1.25m

Grosvenor Square, just off Leinster Road in Rathmines overlooks two members-only clubs: Stratford Tennis and Kenilworth Bowling. Over the past couple of years, the sleepy old square has changed from student flatland back to private homes, with four houses on the square currently undergoing renovations.

The entrance hall at number 81 Grosvenor Square, Rathmines, Dublin 6

Number 81, a four-bed Victorian was purchased by its current owner Rob Kirwan in 2013 for €765,000, who then completed an entire cosmetic upgrade to the property – which comes with the benefit of a south-facing rear garden with access to Grosvenor Lane.

Kirwan joined the renowned Windmill Lane recording studios in 1982 as a teaboy and within three years was offered a full-time position by U2. From here, his career as a sound engineer and record producer took off, working with artists including PJ Harvey, Depeche Mode and Elvis Costello. More recently Kirwan was involved with the then-unknown Hozier’s breakthrough with Take me to Church.

The open-plan living and dining areas

After Hozier’s success, who Kirwan describes as “an honest and insanely intelligent man”, Kirwan has moved to and opened a studio in Los Angeles, and has tasked the selling of his Irish home to his brother Rory Kirwan of Lisney.

The property extends to 186sq m (2,002sq ft) over two storeys, but has the benefit of a second return which allows for a fourth bedroom and third bathroom.

The principal bedroom, which is the width of the house and has a open fireplace

At hall level, both reception rooms in moody greys have their original marble fireplaces and the dining room opens out to a small courtyard through French windows.

The tones here are a direct contrast to the bright country-style kitchen – by Blackrock kitchen – which opens into an informal open-plan dining and living room.

The house’s kitchen

This space is incredibly bright, thanks to overhead Velux and a wall of glass which contains patio doors onto the rear garden.

On the return is a single bedroom, and a superb dark-navy bathroom.

The dark-navy bathroom of number 81

The principal bedroom, which lies beside an equally spacious bedroom on the first floor, takes up the entire width of the house, and has an open fireplace – as do all the bedrooms.

Up again on the second return is the fourth bedroom – also a double – and a bathroom.

The property is on the market through Lisney with an asking price of €1.25m. Last year, number eight, though larger at 240sqm (2,502sq ft) sold for €1.233m.