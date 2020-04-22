Dublin 8 terrace with Portobello appeal for €620k

Though not part of Portobello proper, the warren of little streets to the north of South Circular Road – before Leonard’s Corner – are still considered to have that Portobello appeal and are a highly sought after location for buyers looking to live close to the city centre.

St Vincent Street South, which connects Clanbrassil Street Lower to Emorville Avenue, is one such street and is mainly laid out with terraced Victorian redbrick properties.

Number 13 was purchased by its current owner as her first home 20 years ago. “It was totally derelict when I bought it, and had just one storey. As there is a preservation order on most of the terrace, we retained only the front wall as the entire house had to be rebuilt.”

Hallway

Sittingroom

Kitchen

In doing so a second floor was added to the house bringing the entire floor space to 100sq m (1,076sq ft). The property has three bedrooms; two on the upper floor – one of which is en suite – and there’s a further bedroom on the ground floor.

New owners could use the formal livingroom on this level as a fourth bedroom, as the large open-plan stretch to the rear accommodates a living area, dining space and kitchen.

The property has a small courtyard which is accessed through sliding doors in the split level dining area and also from the third bedroom that would make an ideal space for al fresco dining.

One of the three bedrooms

One of the three bedrooms

Bathroom

The main bathroom has had a recent facelift, and new owners will more than likely want to give the rest of the property a cosmetic makeover.

This area is just a short stroll to St Stephen’s Green and a seven-minute walk to the Harcourt Luas stop. There are an abundance of eateries on the doorstep; from the popular Bastible restaurant nearby to home-made pizzas at Gaillot et Gray and healthy eats at Little Bird, which is also a popular yoga venue with locals.

Number 13 is now on the market through Sherry FitzGerald seeking €620,000.