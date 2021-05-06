Dryrobes at the ready: Victorian near the Forty Foot for €2.25m

A large Victorian end-of-terrace house on Elton Park in Sandycove, Co Dublin, may appeal to a well-heeled Dryrober who’s discovered sea swimming. Parking spaces on roads close to the Forty Foot are at a premium these days, but this house has a gravelled front garden with room for several cars.

Number 5 Elton Park, a 279sq m (3,003sq ft) two-storey over garden level four/five-bed redbrick, is for sale through Sherry FitzGerald for €2,250,000. Number 4, the house next door at the end of a neighbouring terrace, has sold recently for its €2.1 million asking price, it is understood.

Built in the 1870s, number 5 – a protected structure – has plenty of good period features: there’s intricate ceiling cornicing in the front hall, drawingroom and main bedroom upstairs, large marble fireplaces and original wooden floors.

Rented as a corporate let at close to €7,000 a month in recent years, it has also been modernised, for example, with smart fully tiled bathrooms. However, the kitchen, at garden level, is small relative to the size of the house and new owners may decide to extend into the patio at the back to create the kind of large open-plan kitchen/diningroom popular nowadays.

New owners may also want to create en suites in some of the five bedrooms – in the large main bedroom, for example.

The house is in meticulous condition, presented with period furniture and freshly painted for sale. Granite steps lead up to a front door bordered by stained-glass panels: it opens into a wooden-floored front hall with elaborate ceiling cornicing and a centre rose.

The drawingroom

The downstairs livingroom

The kitchen

The drawingroom on the right has a large bay window, more intricate ceiling plasterwork, a large marble fireplace and a very wide arch leading to the diningroom. This has a smaller marble fireplace, simple coving and a timber floor like the drawingroom.

There’s a smart toilet at the end of the front hall and a study/bedroom with a black cast-iron fireplace on the hall return with a window looking over the back garden. Stairs at the end of the hall lead down to the completely refurbished garden level. This has a separate entrance from the front of the house and a white-painted storage space under the front steps that could be a wine cellar.

The sittingroom at the front has a bay window, wood-burning stove and double doors into the kitchen/breakfastroom; French doors open from here onto a patio at the back. There’s a shower room and good-sized utility room at the end of the downstairs hall.

Upstairs there’s a single bedroom next to a fully tiled shower room with a wide black sink on the first return, and three double bedrooms on the second floor. All have fitted wardrobes.

The main bedroom

Detail of hall ceiling

The patio and back garden

The main bedroom is a handsome room the width of the house that was likely a drawingroom in times past: it has elaborate ceiling cornicing, original floorboards, a large marble fireplace and two windows, one a large bay, with good views of Killiney Hill and Dalkey Hill.

Outside the 32ft by 52ft back garden is surrounded by stone walls. Steps lead up from a back patio to a side patio and a lawn fringed by flower beds and mature bushes. There is a wide gate at the side leading to the front garden, where there’s a lot of room for parking behind the original Victorian railings.