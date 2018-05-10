Dressed to impress on sought-after Harold’s X road for €795k

One of the most desirable locations in Harold’s Cross is that of Casimir Road and the cluster of roads around it. Prices on the property price register show how sale prices have been steadily increasing here since 2011, but are still way off the boom heights where properties were regularly selling for more than €1.25 million. The highest price recorded since the Property Price Register began is that of 54 Casimir Road, a superb four bed, which sold for €980,000 last year.

A cul-de-sac, Casimir Avenue is one of the quietest streets in the area. Number 8, a mid-terrace three-bed Edwardian was purchased by its current owners in 2011 for €560,000.

The two reception rooms retain their period features and are light-filled thanks to a box bay window in the drawing room, and a door which opens to the rear patio from the dining room.

Clever design

A galley-style kitchen with Neff appliances, runs to a breakfast area which has had the addition of a set of doors opening out on to the rear patio. Their clever design – in an L-shape and the fact that they roll on a runner, allows the patio – with a south easterly aspect – to become an integral part of the kitchen space in good weather.

On the return lies a bedroom and the family bathroom; there is a further bathroom plus separate utility on the ground floor.

The principal bedroom is impressive and runs the entire width of the house – with an adjacent bedroom – which is also a fine-sized double next door.

Up a further set of stairs lies a bright attic which has been converted. Measuring 18sq m (200sq ft) it is currently used as a guest bedroom and has the benefit of an en-suite.

Sherry FitzGerald is seeking €795,000 for the 141sq m (1,518)sq ft property in turnkey condition.