Dressed for sale on popular D6 avenue for €890k

Frankfort Avenue, which connects Rathgar Avenue to the Upper Rathmines Road, is one of those streets where property seems to change hands regularly and where demand for its Victorian homes, those that are in walk-in condition, remains strong.

Number 17 is one such property. It has belonged to its current owner since the mid-1980s when she bought it from the fashion and art photographer Tony Higgins.

The house has been well maintained opening into a gorgeous hall, where a decorative tiled floor underfoot matches its equally decorative plastered ceiling. The interconnecting reception rooms have working shutters and matching fireplaces, installed by Higgins, which have been repainted to tone with the new simple grey carpets.

The property has been refreshed for sale with new carpets and paintwork providing a crisp finish. A new kitchen – to the rear of the property – was installed earlier this year and features white units with brushed steel handles and laminate countertops.

The new kitchen was installed earlier this year.

The interconnecting reception rooms.

The main bedroom with the fanlight mirror above the mantle which is original to the house.

The north-facing garden, about 50ft long, has fine granite boundary walls and pedestrian rear access to a vehicular lane. Several of the neighbours have vehicular rear access and the next owner could do likewise, subject to planning.

The mid-terrace house has three bedrooms. The main bedroom is a fine space set to the front with original timber floorboards that span the width of the property. The fanlight mirror above the mantle is original to the house – Higgins replaced it with a plain glass design and put mirrored glass into the original to make a feature of it in the bedroom.

There is a second double at this level while the third bedroom is on the hall return where the family bathroom is also located.

In the past 12 months, according to the property price register, three other houses on the road have sold; number 40, a three-bed of 155sq m (1,668sq ft) came to market asking €1.075 million and sold for just below that at €1.05 million; number 61, another three-bed, this time villa-style and slightly smaller in size, 123sq m (1324sq ft), came to market asking €875,000 and sold for €1.03 million; while number 74, a property set out in eight units, sold for €1.5 million.

SherryFitzGerald has just gone sale agreed with number 29, a slightly smaller property, 133sq m in size, but similar in layout and also with a north-facing garden. It had been marketed seeking €890,000.

Number 17, which measures 150sqm/1614sq ft, is seeking €890,000 through agent Colliers.