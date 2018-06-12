Done and redone in Ranelagh for €1.295m

The buyers of number 31 Mountain View Road in Ranelagh were trading down when they bought in 2006.

The empty nesters were coming from a much larger suburban property, and the property offered the advantage of a three-bed semi with period proportions and smaller, more manageable rear garden.

Everything had already been done, including an extension to the side by previous owners and renovation throughout. As Ranelagh is close to the city centre, and packed with amenities from shopping to good public transport, it’s a prime location.

Proving that towards the top end of the market, no matter how “done” a house is, buyers will always make changes, the couple now selling did a great deal of work to make the house their own.

Professional landscaping changed the front garden where the drive-in (for one car) was repaved with granite and planted with roses and hedging. The rear garden got a similar makeover with a wooden pergola running its length and lush planting fringing a carefully tended lawn.

Inside they did work too – building on a utility room off the kitchen, and updating the family bathroom, the full-sized en suite and the downstairs toilet which is now fitted out with contemporary oak storage. The house now measures 1,666sq ft. Interior choices included replacing the original timber chimneypieces in the interconnecting reception rooms with more decorative period-style white marble ones.

As well as the two reception rooms there is a good-sized room in the side extension, used by the owners as a home office, although it could just as easily be an extra bedroom or a playroom depending on needs of the new owners.

The three bedrooms are two doubles and a small single.

The eat-in kitchen to the rear now features a plum coloured Aga and there is also a double oven in the utility room.

When number 31 Mountain View Road last sold it was by auction in 2006 where it made well over the guide price of €1.81 million. Now, with the owners downsizing within the area again – this time to an apartment – the house is for sale, through Sherry FitzGerald seeking €1.295 million.