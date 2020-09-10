Dive into the sea from Skerries village home for €1.2million

Set along Quay Street in the seaside village of Skerries is Fairwinds, a detached property dating from the early 1800s. The house was purchased 20 years ago by marketing consultant Dave McGloughlin.

“When we bought the house it was virtually derelict, so we renovated and extended to almost double what it once was,” says McGloughlin who is currently building a new home further out the road in Margaretstown.

What McGloughlin fell for at Fairwinds was the fact that the property backs directly onto the beach – it now has a gate that leads to the open water – just beside the pedestrian access used by locals for swimming.

Kitchen and dining area

Living room upstairs

As chair of the local swimming club, organiser of the local sea races and a keen sailor, the allure of the shore and sea views led McGloughlin to partially invert his home.

“We really wanted to maximise the views so decided to put the living room upstairs. As it has a north-westerly aspect, the sunsets over the water are beyond spectacular.”

This room has a small terrace overlooking the water and the vaulted ceiling gives a good sense of space, allowing plenty of sunlight through the overhead Velux.

And if these ceilings were given a coat of white paint, it would bounce even more light against the walls and would actually give the impression of a larger space.

The current layout means that two of the four bedrooms – one of which is currently used as an office – are on the ground floor, just inside the front door. The main bedroom lies to the front upstairs, with light flooding in through two windows.

There are spectacular views from the upstairs living room

Living room terrace overlooking the sea

Patio to the rear of Fairwinds on Quay Road, Skerries

o the rear, on the ground floor of the extension lies the kitchen and dining area which opens out onto a patio overlooking the sea; a perfect spot for al fresco summer dining.

A fishing village for centuries, today Skerries – which took second place as the Best Place to Live in Ireland in 2014 – is noted for its catches of langoustine, crab and lobster. Fishing boats are also busy in the bay catching razor clams. From the shoreline just behind his home, McGloughlin has been fishing for razor clams at low tide since he moved into the house two decades ago.

For new owners it will be the waterside location and the views not to mention the availability of fresh seafood on their doorsteps that will clinch the deal. The property, which extends to a generous 185sq m (1,993sq ft) is on the market through DNG seeking €1.2million.