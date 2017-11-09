Dive into a beachside Greystones home for €745k

Greystones, once a small fishing village on the outskirts of Dublin, has witnessed a surge in housing development in the past 15 years. The attractive seaside town took the accolade of World’s Most Liveable Community in the 2008 LivCom Awards.

The town now has the highest property prices outside of Dublin. It is the location – a 50-minute commute by Dart from Dublin city – which makes it attractive for young families due to the wealth of outdoor amenities such as sailing, swimming and hiking. Hipster restaurants such as The Happy Pear, The Three Q’s and Tramyard Kitchen have seen the town become something of a foodie Mecca in recent years.

Beach access

What is most attractive about South Cliff, a new three-bed semi-detached house, at the end of Sidmonton Road, is its access to the beach, which conveniently sits just opposite the back gate. The photographs really do no justice to how close this property is to Ladies’ Cove, where locals swim year-round.

Home to developer Micheál Scanlon of Dorm Quality Developments and his family, who had intended to live here but due to a growing family are upsizing, the house and its mirror image neighbour were constructed by Scanlon within the past 18 months.

Next door sold – the price achieved has not yet appeared on the Property Price Register, and Sherry FitzGerald is now seeking €745,000 for the 127sq m (1,370sq ft) house which has superb views of the sea.

“It’s a really unique site, so in a bid to get the best sea views and maximise light, none of the rooms are square and none of the ceilings are straight,” says Scanlon.

A3 energy rating

The house has an A3 energy rating due to Alu-Clad windows, an air-to-water heating system and stove: “It’s airtight but breathable and built to withstand the sea.”

At garden level is a Ferndale kitchen leading into a dining area and reception room, both of which have access to the rear garden through large glass doors. The living room is exceptionally bright due to eight Velux overhead and is warmed by underfloor heating beneath the limed oak effect tiles which run throughout this floor.

Upstairs are two of the three bedrooms and a large family bathroom – there is a second family bathroom on the ground floor.

The gardens, set behind electric gates are maintenance free, but it is the small back gate a hop, skip and a jump from the sea that is the real appeal.