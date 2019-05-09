Dine under a moonlit sky in Portobello one bed for €395k

Richmond Row, a narrow street connecting Lennox Street to the canal in Portobello features a range of house types – from double-fronted, three-storey early-Victorian townhouses to smaller artisan cottages.

Number 6B, in its heyday would have been connected to Portobello Hotel and harbour, which once was a busy port where horse-drawn barges left for Ballinasloe in the 1800s.

It has been in the Callan family since the 1970s, and it’s where Mary Callan and her partner, Bertie Kieran, live with their young daughter, Flora.

The property was overhauled in the past decade, when it was insulated and had new flooring added throughout.

The kitchen was given a complete overhaul and is now incredibly bright thanks to a large roof light over the kitchen table. “It’s great on a moonlit night when the moon lights up the entire room,” says Kieran. They are moving to a larger property to accommodate a growing family.

The property, built in the early part of the last century, originally had two bedrooms. The decision was made to convert the second bedroom into an en suite and reconfigure the landing to accommodate a built-in wardrobe. Upstairs is now occupied by one bedroom – which is dual aspect – and a good-sized bathroom. A further bathroom and shower are located on the ground floor.

Excellent condition

The property runs to 70sq m (753sq ft) and has an open-plan livingroom opening into the kitchen – off which lies a tiny courtyard, with ample room to accommodate a few bicycles, pot plants and a barbecue.

The couple have placed their home, which is in excellent condition, on the market through Lisney with an asking price of €395,000.

The location here is second to none as far as city living is concerned. It is a seven-minute walk to the National Concert Hall, three minutes to the Luas stop at Harcourt and two minutes to bustling Camden Street. For morning coffees, the house is less than a minute from the Bretzel Bakery which has been baking breads since 1870.