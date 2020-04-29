Deceptive Sandymount terrace between village and sea for €650k

Martello View on Strand Road in Sandymount is something of a misnomer in that the Martello Tower is not visible from the location. It is in fact located far closer to Sandymount Village – just around the corner from Newgrove Avenue – after Roslyn Park College on Strand Road.

Number 6, an end-of-terrace property in a small enclave of nine houses that were built in 1986, lies to the rear of the development. It appears on the property price register as having sold in 2016 for €200,000. This, however, represents an inter-family transfer between one sibling and others who had inherited the property.

From the exterior it presents as a fairly run-of-the-mill townhouse but, as the interior photographs show, it is far larger than many of its neighbours as a glazed corridor and a garden room were added to the property bringing its total floor space to a more generous 116sq m (1,249sq ft).

The property has two bedrooms on the upper floor with a further room which is currently laid out as an overnight guest bedroom. Two bathrooms, an en suite for the principal bedroom and a full-sized family bathroom are also located on this floor. There is a third bathroom in the extension downstairs.

The ground floor features a large open plan living and dining area with a gallery style kitchen. This space is incredibly bright thanks to glazed doors to a courtyard and an all-white palette.

The garden room – which comprises the extension – is currently laid out as an office. It could be repurposed as a further bedroom – with bathroom – or else as a fine living room.

Open plan living area

Bedroom

Sunny courtyard garden

The location needs no introduction, it’s just a four minute walk to Sandymount village with the local school just a two minute stroll away

But one of the biggest benefits is the property’s proximity to the beach which is under a minute away in the other direction.

The property, which has a sunny courtyard garden, is in excellent order. New owners may want to update the upstairs bathrooms but it has new flooring and has been recently painted. Number 6 Martello View is on the market through Sherry FitzGerald seeking €650,000.