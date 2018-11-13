Deceptive canal bank terrace with strong local appeal for €795,000

This corner property at 4 Sussex Terrace – just opposite the Mespil Estate – along the Grand Canal in Dublin 4 is very deceptive.

From outside the front door you might expect the sound of prevailing rush-hour traffic coupled with the noise from the mammoth construction works on the other side of the canal to transfer to the interior of the property. Nothing could be further from the truth, and it’s a case in point for how good triple-glazed windows successfully block exterior noise.

The property itself extends to 135sq m (1,435sq ft), and this is a further apparent deception because the exterior suggests a much smaller townhouse. Purchased in 2016 by the current owners for €625,000, number 4 has been completely refurbished and is testament to good design for practical living.

Internally, at hall level, there is a large livingroom which in turn opens into a well laid-out kitchen with high-end Fisher and Paykel appliances. These two areas are separated by a double-sided fireplace, allowing light and a greater flow of space between the two rooms.

Electronic awning

One of the nicest features of the property is an internal courtyard, which has the added benefit of an electronic awning, allowing the space to be used in all weather, further helped by an outdoor gas fire-pit for chilly winter evenings.

Courtyard at number 4 Sussex Terrace, Dublin 4 has an electronic awning

Large ensuite and walk-in wardrobe give the main bedroom at 4 Sussex Terrace the wow factor

Also on this level is a separate diningroom, which also opens out to the courtyard. It’s feasible that this space could also work as a large third bedroom, should new owners require.

Upstairs are two bedrooms, but it is the principal which is the show-stopper. It is spacious, and has a dual aspect, but it is the large en suite and separate walk-in wardrobe that create the wow factor. To be honest, the photographs do not do justice to the proportions or quality of the interiors.

Turnkey condition

Selling agent Lisney is seeking €795,000 for the house, which is in turnkey condition. This area of the city is always in demand due to its proximity to St Stephen’s Green and the city centre, but possibly its best selling point (for some) might be its location just doors away from O’Brien’s pub, one of the city’s best-loved hostelries

To draw a local comparison, across the road, in the established residential Mespil Estate complex, one-bedroom apartments are selling for well over their asking prices. For example, number 62 Oak House, a 40sq m one-bedroom unit, sold earlier this year for €335,000, which equates to €8,375 per sq m. The asking price for 4 Sussex Terrace equates to €5,888 per sq m, with the added benefit of the superb internal courtyard.