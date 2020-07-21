Dalkey home with seaview office for €1.195m with birdseye views

When artist and potter Helen Carter moved to her house in Dalkey in 2013, she had little to do to it bar decorate it to her own taste. The previous owner, a builder, had more or less completely rebuilt the period property in 2010, adding a third-storey to get sea views and downstairs, an extension at the back. Now it’s a bright modern home, with solar thermal panels, underfloor heating downstairs, and walnut floors and doors.

The home office/studio/lounge on the third floor with its sea views over to Howth, is likely to attract attention now that working from home is the new reality for many people.

Parkville, Sorrento Road, Dalkey, Co Dublin, a 159sq m (1,711sq ft), a compact detached four-bed house, is for sale through Lisney for €1.195 million.

The arched front door, just a few steps from Sorrento Road, opens into a tiled lobby with a bright sittingroom/diningroom on the right running from the front to the back of the house.

The sittingroom at the front has a bay with double-glazed sash windows, recessed circular space in the ceiling with LED lighting set in and a raised glazed gas fire.

A curved white wall with a glass window inset separates the sittingroom/diningroom from the staircase: a few steps lead down into the kitchen, which has cream gloss units, pale stone-tiled countertops, a porcelain-tiled floor and an exposed brick wall.

The kitchen opens into a small sandstone-tiled patio with high walls and a door opening into a narrow lane that leads to Sorrento Close. This is the road where Helen parks, as Parkville has no parking space.

Upstairs there’s a double bedroom on the first floor return with a bathroom adjacent and two walnut-floored doubles on the first floor; there are views up to Dalkey Hill from the bedrooms at the rear. The main bedroom at the front of the house has an en suite shower room and a walk-in dressing area.

Parkville, Sorrento Road, Dalkey, Co Dublin

Steep steps lead up the third floor, where there’s another shower room and single bedroom at the rear and the large home office/ studio/ lounge at the front. It’s a good-sized room with mirrored built-in wardrobes on either side of a chimneybreast with a raised gas fire and inset TV above it. This room, like the one downstairs, has a recessed circular ceiling space for lighting.

Carter is looking for a new home with a garden with space for a studio. She put the house up for sale in 2018 for €1.19 million for the same reason, but took it off the market when she couldn’t find a property she wanted.

Parkville is a tall, white house on Sorrento Road in easy walking distance of Dalkey village. The house has no identifying name or number outside but is hard to miss, sandwiched between another distinctive house painted yellow with green trim and a house facing onto Sorrento Close.