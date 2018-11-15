Dún Laoghaire mews with four bedrooms seeks €695,000

A four-bedroom house laid out over three levels near the centre of Dún Laoghaire was built in 2016 and rented for about a year – but has the feeling of a new home.

Currently unfurnished, it has a simple layout, very neutral decoration and good fittings – oak doors, triple-glazed Munster Joinery windows, smart bathrooms and an A3 energy rating.

The 180sq m (1,937sq ft) terraced house with cut-stone front is for sale for €695,000 through agent Vincent Finnegan, who says there is already a bid in at the asking price. Its location is a selling point: down a gated laneway off Corrig Avenue, opposite the Garda station, and close to the corner with George’s Street, Dún Laoghaire’s main street.

The front hall, floored with cream porcelain tiles, opens on the right into the kitchen, fitted with cream units and a brown polished granite counter top. The kitchen/living/dining room is an open-plan L-shaped space, and the only room downstairs. The living/dining area, opening directly off the kitchen, runs the width of the house. It’s oak-floored and has a solid-fuel stove set into an alcove at one end. A door opens from the other end back into the hall; new owners might partition the space to create a smaller den/study.

Granite flagstone

French windows open to a wide rear garden, with a granite flagstone patio and steps up to a lawn surrounded by high stone walls.

There’s a smart downstairs toilet and an understairs storage space off the front hall which currently accommodates a washer and dryer.

Steep stairs lead to the first floor, off which are three bedrooms: one is a smallish double, the other two are decent-sized doubles, both with walk-in wardrobes and en-suite shower rooms. The family bathroom has a bath and shower and a porthole window.

More steep stairs lead to the second floor, and a large carpeted attic bedroom: it has four deep Veluxes and an en-suite shower room with smart white brick tiles. There is some under-eaves storage off the small top landing.

An electronic gate opens into Sydenham Mews, where there are quite a few houses built between the Victorian houses of Corrig Avenue and Northumberland Avenue. Number 22 comes with three – and at a pinch, four – parking spaces to the front. There’s a €500 annual service charge.