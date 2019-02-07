Country house grandeur in the heart of Sandymount for €2.75m

The dates are uncertain for Wilfield House in Sandymount, but it appeared in the 1837 edition of the Topographical History of Ireland listed alongside five other “principal seats” – or small estates – in Sandymount.

The area was described in the book as a “populous village ... much resorted to in summer for sea-bathing”.

That mention and the beautifully symmetrical layout of the rooms in this charming two-storey-over-basement detached property further suggests its age, an indication of what a rare buy it is.

Driving into its gravelled entrance – set well back at 45 Sandymount Avenue – it has the look of small period country house, while the view at the rear of its full-height bowed bay suggests something even grander.

The staircase is to the side, leaving the hall a contained receiving space with the principal reception rooms directly off it.

The stairs being set back means there is space to greet guests in the hall at Wilfield House

The finest room is the drawing room, an elegant, large room with tall ceilings, a fine white marble chimneypiece and three sash windows in the deep bowed bay looking down over the manicured box hedging that fringes the lawned garden.

The elegantly proportioned drawing room

A door from this room opens into what was once a formal dining room but now – sensibly for modern living – is a comfortable family kitchen running front to back with windows at either end. Units and appliances along one wall there is also room for a sofa, large dining table and a woodburning stove in the fireplace.

The bonus is that its French windows open out to a small metal terrace – large enough to sit out on – and steps down to the garden.

The large kitchen runs the full width of the house, and has French doors and steps to the rear garden

The other room on this level is to the rear – a small room used as a study with French windows and a small balcony.

Renovation

Upstairs there are four bedrooms and a shower room. The family – now downsizing – haven’t paid much attention to the basement level in several years so it’s up to new owners to decide how to use it, following extensive renovation. Part of it could be returned to its original use as the kitchen, or made into family rooms or additional bedrooms ; there’s a lot of space to play with.

The rear of Wilfield House

In all, Wilfield House – a protected structure which sits on a 0.3 acre site – has 358sq m/3,858sq ft of space. Although because of the elegant proportions of the rooms and its grand entrance, the house feels considerably larger. It is for sale through Sherry FitzGerald seeking €2.75million.