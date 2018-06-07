Country classic near the K Club for €1.85m

Situated adjacent to two of Co Kildare’s finest golf courses, The K Club and Killeen Golf Club, Saurian Lodge is a contemporary country house set on almost 14 acres of land. Accessed via a tree-lined avenue, past the post-and-rail paddocks the five-bedroom property was built on lands that originally belonged to Sherlock House, once the only property in the townland of the same name, just over 2km outside Sallins.

The five-bedroom property was built in 2000 and has been designed to emulate the grand style of period county homes, complete with portico, double-height hallway, general proportions and good ceiling heights: 3.2m at ground level and over 3m upstairs.

The kitchen is by craftsmaster Mark Wilkinson who also did a lot of the joinery on the property and by today’s fashions there is probably a bit too much wood on show; the next owner might prefer to paint some of the skirting and architraves.

Running the width of the house there are French doors out to a limestone patio and beyond to landscaped gardens designed by Andrew Craigie of Landscape Restoration. All you can see is yours giving you a high degree of privacy. Craigie also designed the property’s walkways, the driveway and the vegetable garden.

The formal drawing room is classically proportioned and is the depth of the property. It has a feature fireplace, glazing on three sides with French doors opening out to the grounds.

From the double height hall a timber staircase curves its way up to the first floor. Two of the five bedrooms are ensuite with the master enjoying his-and-her bathrooms, the latter enjoying a corner bath.

The house, which measures 310sq m/3,335sq ft in size, is asking €1.85 million through agents Finnegan Menton.